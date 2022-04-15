ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loss of Haskins spurs Wolf Trap Animal Rescue donations

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Washington Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was hit and killed alongside...

Comments / 0

Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Virginian man bitten by deadly snake he kept as a pet

A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
Public Safety
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Teddy

Meet Teddy! He's a seven-and-a-half-year-old English Bulldog mix. Teddy is incredibly sweet and loving. Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say he loves to be the center of attention, so he will do well as the only pet in his forever home. Teddy loves to be petted, and...
PETS
ABC4

Person trapped under cement truck in Weber County rescued

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A person was rescued after being trapped underneath a cement truck on Sunday. Weber Fire District personnel were able to make the rescue from the truck. ABC4 has reached out to the Weber Fire District and will update this story when more information becomes available.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
97.5 WOKQ

Meet Bat Puppy Benny, a Rescue, Now With the New Hampshire Fisher Cats

TOO CUTE! I cannot wait to watch Bat Puppy Benny run out onto the field, pick up a bat, and run back to the dugout. Benny is the four-legged fluffy best friend for all of us baseball fans, as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats officially welcome him. Check out this video of the announcement after we got to vote between the names Benny, Casey, and Tucker. I personally voted for Benny.
PETS

