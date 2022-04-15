CA: COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC FEST CAMPERS ARRIVE

Ever dream of living inside Disneyland? The “happiest place on earth” company is now offering the next-best thing: a Disney-run residential community. “For nearly 100 years, Disney has shared stories that have touched the hearts and minds of people all around the world,” said Josh D’Amaro, the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, in a statement. “As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to story living. We can’t wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO