CA: COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC FEST CAMPERS ARRIVE

Billie Eilish said she 'should not be headlining' Coachella and ended her performance with 'sorry I'm not Beyoncé'
The 20-year-old singer took the stage in Indio, California on Saturday as the youngest headliner in the music festival's history.
Disney is Building a Residential Community in CA’s Coachella Valley
Ever dream of living inside Disneyland? The “happiest place on earth” company is now offering the next-best thing: a Disney-run residential community. “For nearly 100 years, Disney has shared stories that have touched the hearts and minds of people all around the world,” said Josh D’Amaro, the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, in a statement. “As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to story living. We can’t wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest.”
Treefort Music Fest wrapping up
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — More than 10 thousand people headed to the Treefort music festival this weekend to put on their dancing shoes hit the outdoors and enjoy everything Treefort has to offer. "It's just those typical spring vibes of just everything kind of waking up and coming alive...
Treefort Music Fest Day 1: 'There's an amazing sense of community'
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Day one of Treefort Music Fest kicked off in downtown Boise Wednesday. Smokey Brights out of Seattle is one of the hundreds of bands making the trip to the Treasure Valley to perform. They say coming to Boise is something they always look forward to.
River Valley Media Group, partners bring Bacon Fest to Loggers Field
The River Valley Media Group has partnered with Festival Foods, Farmland Bacon and Copeland Park & Events Center to bring Bacon Fest to La Crosse on May 7 at Loggers Field. “We are excited to be playing host to the first ever Bacon Fest at Copeland Park and Events Center! This fits the mission to be a venue for not just baseball but other community events. Can’t wait to smell the bacon sizzling, beverages flowing while listening to some great music!” said Ben Kapanke, general manager of the La Crosse Loggers and one of the key collaborators to make Bacon Fest a reality.
From Anitta to Banda MS: The Latin artists fans can’t wait to see at Coachella 2022
The 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will begin on Friday, April 15, and ends on Sunday, April 24, and the lineup is incredible! Latinx artists are owning Coachella this year. Fan interest has grown over the years toward Latin music and artists, and there’s data to...
Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Kinky Boots’ the musical encore April 1
Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona encore of the lavish Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots” from London’s West End on Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. This encore performance marks the 10-year anniversary of the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. All [...] The post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Kinky Boots’ the musical encore April 1 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
