Crotchfelt K’s 16 as Jackson Memorial tops Toms River North - Baseball recap

A run in the bottom of the eighth was the difference for Jackson Memorial in a 5-4 extra-inning win on Saturday in Jackson. Jackson Memorial opened the scoring with two runs in the second before St. John Vianney tied it with a run each in the third and sixth innings, only to see Jackson Memorial go back ahead 3-2 with a run in the sixth. From there, St. John Vianney went in front 4-3 with two in the top of the seventh, but Jackson Memorial answered right back and tied it in the seventh, 4-4.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO