Crotchfelt K’s 16 as Jackson Memorial tops Toms River North - Baseball recap
Zach Crotchfelt struck out 16 and walked two as he tossed a three-hit shutout in Jackson Memorial’s 7-0 victory over Toms River North...www.nj.com
