ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Crotchfelt K’s 16 as Jackson Memorial tops Toms River North - Baseball recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zach Crotchfelt struck out 16 and walked two as he tossed a three-hit shutout in Jackson Memorial’s 7-0 victory over Toms River North...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Softball: Jackson Memorial over St. John Vianney

A run in the bottom of the eighth was the difference for Jackson Memorial in a 5-4 extra-inning win on Saturday in Jackson. Jackson Memorial opened the scoring with two runs in the second before St. John Vianney tied it with a run each in the third and sixth innings, only to see Jackson Memorial go back ahead 3-2 with a run in the sixth. From there, St. John Vianney went in front 4-3 with two in the top of the seventh, but Jackson Memorial answered right back and tied it in the seventh, 4-4.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Track and field: Union Cath. girls, S. Brunswick boys win at East Brunswick Invitational

The Union Catholic girls team and the South Brunswick boys teams took first at the East Brunswick Invitational at Carl Sandburg Middle School in Old Bridge. Victoria Urbaez, Jenna Keith, Asydiah Pray-Brown, and Alexandra Moore gave Union Catholic a gold medal in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 9:35.00 while Taylor Cox, Leah Gould, Sydney McDonald and Ajane Thompson ran a 47.29 to take first in the 4x100.
UNION, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Jackson, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Sports
Toms River, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Cedar Creek over West Deptford - Baseball recap

Nate Kennedy struck out eight and walked three, allowing five hits and four runs (two unearned) over five innings of work to lead Cedar Creek to a win on the road over West Deptford, 8-6. David Claudio doubled and drove in two runs while John McColl hit a single and...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Passaic Tech hits five home runs in win over Ramapo - Baseball recap

Jace Gilligan hit two solo home runs and went 3-for-3 with a walk overall as Passaic Tech, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Ramapo, 10-0, in five innings, in Wayne. Devin Genoa went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Passaic Tech (6-1), which hit five homers on the day. Steven Peralta was 2-for-3 with a walk, home run, two runs and two RBI, while Nate Freidman went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBI. Winning pitcher Johnny Gilligan struck out seven over five scoreless innings, allowing six hits and one hit by pitch.
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

No. 12 Roxbury over Cedar Grove - Softball - Pride Challenge

Hailey Errichiello threw a six-hit shutout in Roxbury’s No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-0 win over Cedar Grove in the Pride Challenge at Ivy Hill Park in Newark. Jayden Pennella went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Errichiello also doubled and drove in a run for Roxbury (4-1), which scored both of its run in the bottom of the first inning.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson Memorial#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Pellerito tosses 5-hitter, Point Pleasant Beach beats Keyport to remain perfect

Madison Pellerito pitched a five-hit shutout, striking out five and walking none to lead Point Pleasant Beach to a win at home over Keyport, 8-0. Olivia Henderson went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored while Hannah Hensler hit a single and a double, finishing with one RBI and one run scored for Point Pleasant Beach, which has won each of its first six games to start the season.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

Audubon defeats St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Softball recap

It was a high-scoring affair as Audubon defeated St. Joseph (Hamm.) 16-15 in Hammonton in a game that featured 31 combined hits. Emily McCutcheon led Audubon going 2-3 with four RBI, one home run, and two walks. Trailing 13-12 going into the final inning, Audubon (2-2) scored four runs in...
AUDUBON, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: No. 7 Bordentown over Phillipsburg

Bordentown, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, turned in an 11-1, five-inning win over Phillipsburg on Saturday in Bordentown. Allison Hoppe struck out 11 in those five innings and allowed a run on three hits, a walk and a hit batter. Sofia Peterson homered and drove in four runs...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

No. 13 Egg Harbor over Lenape - Softball recap

Madison Dollard threw a five-hit shutout with three walks and 10 strikeouts as Egg Harbor, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged Lenape, 1-0, in Medford. Sofia Spatocco scored the lone run of the game with a solo home run in the top of the second inning. Natalia Stewart, Kiki Schlemo, and Kayla Dollard all hit singles as well while Payton Colbert hit a double for Egg Harbor (8-0).
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 17 Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Morris Knolls - Boys lacrosse recap

Mikey Kloepfer’s two goals and three assists lifted Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 9-2 victory over Morris Knolls in Scotch Plains. Jake Monroy had three goals and an assist for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (5-1), which erupted for six goals in the second quarter to take a 7-1 lead into halftime. Chase Alber scored two goals, Matthew Power had one with an assist, Aidan Fairweather added a goal and Alexander Lo made seven saves.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley edges Mount Olive - Boys lacrosse recap

Senior Collin Rovere scored five goals in leading Wayne Valley to a 10-9 victory at home over Mount Olive. Alex Scheuplein, Ryan Schmitz, Collin Custance, Cole Wolford and Nico Bianciela each had a goal for Wayne Valley (5-2), which led 7-5 at the game’s midpoint. Adam DeCristofaro put in...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Lacrosse: Laxnumbers standings as of April 17

3-Ridgewood (5-2) 4-Hunterdon Central (5-2) 23-Newark East Side (1-5) 9-Washington Township (2-4) 14-South Brunswick (2-1-1) 16-Freehold Township (2-3) 20-Cherry Hill East (1-7) 21-West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-3) 22-Atlantic City (1-6) NORTH, GROUP 3. 1-Chatham (2-3) 2-North Hunterdon (3-2) 3-Morris Knolls (8-0) 4-Northern Highlands (4-2) 5-Ramapo (2-4) 6-Red Bank Regional (3-4) 7-Princeton...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Watchung Hills over South Plainfield

Watchung Hills scored three runs in the bottom of the first and led the rest of the way in an 11-2 win over South Plainfield on Saturday in Warren. South Plainfield had a run in each of the first two innings, but Watchung Hills had three in its half of the first and two in the second to lead 5-2 before adding six in the third.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
193K+
Followers
103K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy