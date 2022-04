Former Washington State guard Michael Flowers put on a show in front of NBA scouts, scoring 23 points in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament championship on Saturday. Flowers, one of 64 collegians invited to take part in the predraft tourney hosted over four days in Virginia, was named player of the game after shooting 8 of 9 from the field and 5 of 5 from 3-point range to help his team to a 106-94 victory.

