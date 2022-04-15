ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

Rabbi tells of trip to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland

By Eric Halperin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJaYu_0f9vfm6m00

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Rabbi from central Ohio has returned home after helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Rabbi Howard Apothaker spent five days helping at shelters, helping refugees figure out train directions, and sometimes doing what he could to bring smiles to children’s faces.

“The situation is constantly changing,” said Rabbi Apothaker. “The infrastructure has to grow and get smaller and grow again so every day there’s a different issue and a different way to handle it.”

What is Passover? Jewish spring holiday explained

He went on the trip with 29 other Jewish clergy from the United States, Europe, and Israel. Their work was coordinated by the Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Krakow, according to Rabbi Apothaker.

His grandparents are from Ukraine. “The main thing I feel today is that I’d like to do another five days next week and another five days the week after that,” he said.

He took about 200 pounds of supplies including baby formula powder, lotions, and tennis balls and other small toys kids could play with. He got back to central Ohio the night before Passover. Ukrainian refugees are very much still on his mind.

“It’s almost impossible for me to identify with somebody who is on the run. I’ve never been on the run. But what I can do is be present for them,” he said.

The table for Rabbi Apothaker’s table is set. The holiday commemorates the Israelites escape from slavery in Egypt. Some parts of the special text read for Passover are resonating with Rabbi Apothaker a bit more this year.

“In every generation a person is to act as if he himself came out of Egypt. Here, people are coming out of an Egypt and we wanted to be something on the other side of that Red Sea,” he said.

The other big line in the ​Passover Haggadah is to make sure you have an extra seat at your table, may all those who are hungry come and eat. You can talk those lines or you can do the deed.”

He spent time volunteering at and around Poland’s border with Ukraine and hopes his trip inspires others to help.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Meet Ohio’s Democratic candidates for Governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidates John Cranley and Nan Whaley will take part in a candidate conversation moderated by NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall at the Columbus Metropolitan Club stage on April 20. The live program will cover issues facing Ohioans and the candidates’ plans to lead...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bishop-Elect making history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The new Bishop-elect for the Catholic Diocese of Columbus will be installed on May 31. https://nbc4i.co/3KzeaDq.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Poland, OH
New Albany, OH
Government
City
New Albany, OH
Fox News

Paralyzed Ukrainian model Oksana Kononets recalls fleeing from Russian invasion: 'When will this end?'

After the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Oksana Kononets and her mother were determined to arrive in America for a special cause. Earlier this month, the 29-year-old appeared in an annual fashion show hosted by Runway of Dreams, a nonprofit that supports adaptive clothing for people with disabilities. The model was left paralyzed at age 19 after she injured her spine caused by a fall from the fifth floor. She has used a wheelchair since 2012.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Warsaw seizes abandoned Russian 'spy nest' for Ukraine

The mayor of Poland's capital on Monday took control of a former Russian diplomatic site, dubbed the "spy nest" and at the centre of a bilateral dispute, for Ukraine's use. A Russian diplomat also present at the scene protested against the move. 
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Now Sweden will apply for NATO membership as Scandinavian neighbour Finland opens debate on joining - to the fury of Putin after he invaded Ukraine to STOP the alliance expanding

Sweden has signalled it will apply for NATO membership today in a move set to infuriate Vladimir Putin by expanding the US-backed security alliance's presence on Russia's borders. Sources told Sweden's SVD newspaper about the move on the same day that fellow neutral neighbour Finland started its debate on joining...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Ukrainian#Wcmh#Jewish#Israelites
MilitaryTimes

Finland and Sweden pursue unlinked NATO membership

HELSINKI — Finland and Sweden have chosen to pursue separate tracks and speeds to advance their interests in joining NATO. Finland had indicated it would prefer a solution that would see the two Nordic unaligned states “jump together” into NATO. However, Sweden has decided to examine a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Egypt
Chronicle

Why Ukrainian Refugees Prefer Resettling in Washington State

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine now in its fourth week, the human cost of war continues to mount. President Vladimir Putin's widening bombardment of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities has so far rendered nearly 3.5 million people refugees and has internally displaced an additional 6.5 million people, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland.com

Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Western weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped blunt Russia’s initial offensive and seems certain to play a central role in the approaching, potentially decisive, battle for Ukraine’s contested Donbas region. Yet the Russian military is making little headway halting what has become a historic arms express.
MILITARY
Vox

How you can help all refugees — from Ukraine and beyond

The war in Ukraine has captured the world’s attention, and that’s as it should be. The devastation is tragic, and it’s been heartening to see governments and ordinary citizens taking a real interest in Ukrainian refugees and giving generously to help them. At the same time, we...
ADVOCACY
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James arrested: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10 people, officials said. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was captured in Manhattan. James faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted, prosecutors said. He’s being charged federally on a terrorism offense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy