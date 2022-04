FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — Terronez Middle School has a new mural on campus, it was designed by students and a local artist to help problem-solve on the Fresno campus. Artist Will Portis helped students come up with a working mural, that includes questions all across where anyone can go to resolve conflicts. The questions prompt students to talk about what is going on, how they are feeling, and find solutions.

FRESNO, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO