Morant ready to use last year’s playoff disappointment as fuel for this postseason

By Mike Ceide
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– He’s healthy and he’s motivated.

A bad combination if you’re say — the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After playing in just one game over the last month of the regular season, Ja Morant is set to lead the Grizzlies into the NBA Playoffs this weekend with game one against the Timberwolves set for Saturday at 2:30.

And if this year and last postseason are any indication, Morant is ready to take his game and his team to a whole new level.

The Grizzlies may have lost last year in the first round of the playoffs but Morant put on a show, averaging 30 points, five rebounds and eight assists a game against the top seeded Utah Jazz.

This year, Morant led the Grizzlies to the second best record in the NBA and unlike a year ago, this year, the Grizz know they belong.

“Last year, we was pretty much excited being able to make the playoffs but I feel like now, we know we’re supposed to be there,” Morant said  “We know we’re one of the top teams in this league. That’s our job to go prove that.  I feel we have the right group to go win a championship.”

“He’s taken his game to the next level.  He’s found ways to finish in the paint at a higher rate.  Number one in paint finishing and paint points,” said T’Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.  “He’s done a great job utilizing his athletic ability.  His God given talents and his intangibles and his athleticism to his advantage.”

