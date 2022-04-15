ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acting Secretary of Health for Pa. visits Windber

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hjdoa_0f9vef2K00

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter visited the Chan Soon-shiong Medical Center in Windber on Thursday.

She showcased the availability of innovative programs within the hospital and discussed the importance of independent hospitals and their programs.

“We’ve also recently put out some policy interpretations of regulations we’ve been calling it the innovate hospital guidance that has made it clear to the regulated community, how they can do that I think will help sustain access to care in parts of the state,” Klinepeter said.

The pandemic has shown that the hospital is on the right track with telemedicine and palliative care which played a big role to keep people out of emergency rooms to free up space for COVID-19 patients.

There has also been a special kind of Telehealth that is being worked on. Experts are looking to bring care to others in nursing homes and other care settings. Making it easier for them to get healthcare treatment and freeing up hospital space.

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

