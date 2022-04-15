ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facing Trump-backed foe, SC’s Tom Rice adds to war chest

By Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press
 2 days ago
SOUTH CAROLINA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has brought in nearly $342,000 during the first quarter of this year.

That gives the Republican a war chest of $2 million as he tries to stave off a slew of primary challengers, including one with the backing of former President Donald Trump.

His campaign says Rice has raised $1.6 million this campaign cycle and has $2 million total on hand. Rice drew ire from Trump for voting for his second impeachment.

He’s one of two sitting South Carolina Republicans facing Trump-backed challengers in the June 14 primary.

Last week, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace told AP that she had raised nearly $1 million in the weeks following Trump’s endorsement of former state Rep. Katie Arrington, one of Mace’s GOP challengers.

MSNBC

Biden White House slams Trump over latest appeal to Putin

As a rule, President Joe Biden and his team say very little about their Republican predecessor. Every once in a while, however, the Democratic team makes an exception. Sometimes, those exceptions are amusing. Late last year, for example, Donald Trump referenced the work of his “envoy ambassador” at “the Kosovo-Serbia border.” It led an official in the actual White House to tell reporters, “Outside of his very active imagination, Donald Trump is no longer president and doesn’t have any ‘envoy ambassadors’ representing the United States.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
