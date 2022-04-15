ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Stuart man helps refugees escape Ukraine

By Joel Lopez
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdSu4_0f9vdSTY00

People in Ukraine continue to fight for their freedom and one Stuart man has made it his mission to help women and children trying to escape the danger.

Andy Roman, 22, has put his life on the line driving into Ukraine, picking up refugees and bringing them to Poland through his nonprofit organization UkrainianPeace.org .

Now thanks to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, his team will have body armor to help keep them safe.

"I couldn't even articulate in English what to say to somebody when they tell you that they saw their family killed and that their house is destroyed and that they are the last person alive from their family and their entire life is in a suitcase. Like it's just horrible, just devastating," said Roman. "Honestly I feel guilty that I'm not still there 'cause when I left they were the guys my team were going to be in imminent danger. Yeah and I knew that I was coming home to raise money but I can't get over the feeling that I should still be there."

Roman has family in Ukraine and spent 3 weeks in Europe bringing supplies into Ukraine and refugees back to Poland with a sprinter van, which is a minibus that seats 10-12 people.

He was part of a convoy of 3 trucks with the help of local humanitarians.

"Both the cities that I was staying in were bombed shortly after I left. The danger, it's - it's hard to say because Putin is a madman you never know what he's going to do next he could carpet bomb a city it hasn't been affected yet so nobody is safe until they're outside of the country," Roman said.

Roman said in the three weeks he was there, the team rescued some 130 Ukrainians.

Now the Martin County Sheriff's Office is stepping in to help by donating 5 soft body armor vests and some 100 rifle plates.

"Anybody who has the nerve to get into a car and drive into some of these besieged cities and get refugees out is is a true hero," said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder. " The greater good and the greater help is coming from these heroes here in Martin County they're risking their lives to go and rescue people that they've never met."

The soft body armor is built to withstand small ammunition fire and shrapnel, but they’re also fitted with rifle plates to help with high velocity rounds”

"Vans were coming to our church with bullet holes in them in broken windows and those guys weren't protected at all and so even if it is only a level two vest and it's only meant to stop small arms fire it's going to make a world of difference for the drivers," said Roman.

MCSO also donated over 30 jackets to help with the winter weather in Ukraine.

All of the equipment donated was gear MCSO had already retired.

"Hopefully the war will end soon and we can switch into rebuild mode and start with the second half of our mission. I pray every night, I pray that it just ends the next day," said Roman.

Roman plans to fly back to Ukraine with the equipment on April 2.

You can help by visiting:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-ukraine-via-andy-roman-in-ukraine

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
Fox News

Paralyzed Ukrainian model Oksana Kononets recalls fleeing from Russian invasion: 'When will this end?'

After the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Oksana Kononets and her mother were determined to arrive in America for a special cause. Earlier this month, the 29-year-old appeared in an annual fashion show hosted by Runway of Dreams, a nonprofit that supports adaptive clothing for people with disabilities. The model was left paralyzed at age 19 after she injured her spine caused by a fall from the fifth floor. She has used a wheelchair since 2012.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Stuart, FL
Society
Stuart, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Martin County, FL
Society
Martin County, FL
Government
City
Stuart, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Ukraine#Body Armor
CBS News

China says Russia can't be blamed for "disturbing" civilian deaths in Ukraine until "full picture is clear"

Beijing — China on Wednesday said images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are "deeply disturbing" but that no blame should be apportioned until all facts are known. Emerging evidence of what appeared to be widespread civilian massacres in the wake of Russian withdrawals from the Kyiv areas may complicate Beijing's attempts to guide public opinion over the conflict, in which China has refused to criticize Moscow.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Homeless
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

US-Mexico secret deal allowed 35 Russians to enter US: Report

In a secret agreement with Mexico, the United States admitted Russian citizens who fled after their nation invaded Ukraine last month. The group of 35 Russians was camped out at the U.S.-Mexico border for a week before officials quietly brought them into the U.S. through a border checkpoint last week that has been closed for months.
FOREIGN POLICY
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy