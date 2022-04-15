Students awarded for achievements in academics, character

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several members of Champaign’s youth took home some awards on Thursday in various categories.

The Children’s Optimist Club held its annual awards ceremony at the Urbana Free Library on Thursday to showcase students in science, humanities, arts, fellowship, community service and courage. The awards aim to bring out the best in middle and high school students who are nominated by their teachers.

“They take a way value of themselves, more value of you they are,” said Optimist chairperson Barbara Gillespie. “Tonight its about them, its about what they can do, it’s about how they can contribute.”

Gillespie said she hopes this continues to encourage and inspire young people to strive for the best.

