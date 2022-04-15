ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Students awarded for achievements in academics, character

WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1uzY_0f9vchsC00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several members of Champaign’s youth took home some awards on Thursday in various categories.

The Children’s Optimist Club held its annual awards ceremony at the Urbana Free Library on Thursday to showcase students in science, humanities, arts, fellowship, community service and courage. The awards aim to bring out the best in middle and high school students who are nominated by their teachers.

“They take a way value of themselves, more value of you they are,” said Optimist chairperson Barbara Gillespie. “Tonight its about them, its about what they can do, it’s about how they can contribute.”

Gillespie said she hopes this continues to encourage and inspire young people to strive for the best.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison in connection to 2021 shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to five years in prison in relation to a shooting that happened in 2021. Kamari Ray-Davis pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and one count of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun. According to the Champaign County State’s […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner confirms man’s death in car crash

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that a man was killed in a crash near Chatham Saturday night. Allmon was called to Palm Road near the intersection with New City Road and pronounced a 27-year-old man from Glenarm dead at 11:50 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning and the […]
CHATHAM, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Science#Education#The Urbana Free Library#Nexstar Media Inc
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Skaters hoping to bring new skate park to Urbana

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Right now, there are no skate parks in the city of Urbana. But the skateboarding community there wants to change that. “Having another place to skate – it opens up the freedom of imagination for skateboarders. You can do whatever you want,” Seth Deedrick said. They say safety is a big […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Electronics Collection Event to start soon

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Want to recycle your electronic device(s)? The online registration for Champaign County’s Spring Residential Electronics Collection Event will open on Monday. After registering online, people will receive a confirmation email or text message. About 10 days before the event, they will receive a postcard “ticket” in the mail. Officials said the […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urbana, IL
Education
City
Urbana, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Champaign, IL
WCIA

Illini add transfer Genesis Bryant

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball still has a long way to go before the season gets started, but the roster reconstruction is well underway. It got a lift Saturday in the form of transfer guard Genesis Bryant. Bryant played two season at North Carolina State, averaging 2.1 points per game in 5.4 minutes per […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Five-year-old bald eagle nest destroyed

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of bald eagles was left without a nest on Tuesday. Why it fell to the ground is still a mystery, but there wasn’t much left of it after it fell. One bird stayed in the nest as it fell while two others were able to escape. One bird made […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Statewide Fighting Illini Tailgate Tour to be launched in May

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and the University of Illinois Alumni Association have partnered to launch the Fighting Illini Tailgate Tour, a seven-city barnstorm around the state in May and June. Officials said the Tour will feature coaches, student-athletes and administrators in tailgate-themed, family-friendly events. The events are […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Computer repair business hosting electronic recycling event

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Electronic repair business Computer Works and White Oaks Mall will be celebrating Earth Day by holding their first ever electronic recycling event. The event will take place on Saturday, April 23 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the mall. Community members are invited to bring unwanted electronics for safe recycling. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Andre Curbelo commits to St. John’s

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illinois sophomore guard Andre Curbelo announced on social media he committed to St. John’s University Queens Campus in New York. Curbelo played two seasons with the Illini. His freshman year he played 31 games, 667 minutes. He was Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year and Big Ten All-Freshman Team. He […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Five children charged for vandalizing Tuscola bathroom

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Five children are facing class 3 felony charges for the vandalization that occurred at the Ervin Park bathroom in Tuscola on March 23. Douglas County State’s Attorney Kate Watson confirmed that the children are between the ages of 12-15, and that there were four males and one female involved in the […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Danville native Anaya Peoples commits to DePaul

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples announced she’s transferring to DePaul from Notre Dame. The junior guard played at Notre Dame for three years. Freshman year, Peoples played in 17 games with 10 starts, averaging 12.6 total points. Sophomore year, she played in 20 games, with 19 starts averaging 9.1 total points. Junior […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Illinois women’s gym finishes season at NCAA championship

FORT WORTH, TX (WCIA) — Juniors Mia Takekawa and Mia Townes represented Illinois for the individual rounds of the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships. Mia Townes landed a score of 9.8375 from the vault. She tied in 14th to finish her season. Takekawa on the bars finished with the same score. She finished her season at […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

CUPHD: Cat diagnosed with tularemia

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) said a cat in Urbana was recently diagnosed with tularemia. Health officials said tularemia is caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis found in animals. F. tularensis bacteria can be transmitted to humans via the skin when handling infected animal tissue. Infection can also occur when hunting or skinning infected […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy