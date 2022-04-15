ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

By OC Tribune Staff
orangecountytribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn elderly man was killed today (Thursday) when he was struck by an automobile as he walked across a street in Huntington Beach. According to Jennifer Carey, public information officer for the...

orangecountytribune.com

Comments / 1

Related
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Coroner says deceased firefighter had meth in system

Officials announced that Jonathan Flagler, a Los Angeles County firefighter who died in a house fire earlier this year, not only suffered a heart attack prior to his death but also discovered methamphetamine in his system. He also tested positive for COVID-19. "Fire Fighter Flagler's sacrifice and memory will not be forgotten," County fire said in a statement. "He remains a respected fallen hero of our Fire Department and County family."Flagler died while battling a house fire in Ranchos Palos Verdes in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road earlier this year on Jan. 6. "The smoke and the fire overcame (the firefighter)," interim...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Huntington Beach, CA
Accidents
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

9-year-old boy thrown from motorcycle in hit-and-run incident

A young boy had to get surgery after being the victim of a hit-and-run in Riverside, and his mother desperately wants to find the driver who left her son lying on the side of the freeway. The incident occurred last Friday, at around 8:45 p.m. on the eastbound 91 Freeway, west of Spruce Street. "He had a football game and the game ended and so they were going to ride home like normal," Courtney Miller said of her son, 9-year-old Casey Ray Jr. and his father.However, Casey and his father's motorcycle ride home was anything, but normal. "A white car came up from...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

70-year-old man killed in hit-and-run collision

Police are searching for the driver of a grey vehicle that killed a 70-year-old man in Huntington Beach.According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, the collision happened at about 4:58 p.m. Thursday on the corner of Yorktown Avenue and Newland Street. The vehicle then drove away, leaving the man in the street. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died. According to police, the suspect's vehicle was in the left lane going east on Yorktown Avenue. The vehicle struck the victim after passing through Newland Street."The grey vehicle struck the male crossing northbound on Yorktown Avenue outside of an intersection or marked crosswalk," officials said. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Hbpd Traffic
Fontana Herald News

Fontana teenager has been reported missing for almost two months

A 17-year-old Fontana girl has been reported missing for almost two months. Alexis Alva, who was born on Sept. 9, 2004, was last seen on Feb. 20, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Alexis was identified as being Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Santa Monica police arrest four people in catalytic converter theft

Police in Santa Monica arrested four people in connection to a catalytic converter theft in the 1500 block of Harvard Street in Santa Monica early Friday morning. According to a news release by SMPD, a person who was awoken to the sounds of power tools and grinding called police, believing that they witnessed a group of people stealing a catalytic converter who were then leaving in a gray Chevy Tahoe SUV. Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. There were four occupants in the SUV, as well as numerous power saws, a vehicle jack, two-way radios, masks, miscellaneous tools and the stolen catalytic converter. The Chevy Tahoe was towed and all the of burglary tools were booked into evidence. The four suspects, Jesus Guerrero, Alexandra Garcia, Jesse Gonzalez and Samantha Lopez were arrested and booked on various charges, including grand theft and conspiracy. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident was strongly urged to contact the Detective Bureau at 310-458-8451 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8426. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Shoe store owner Marqel Cockrell was allegedly shooting at shoplifters when 9-year-old girl was hit by gunfire at Victorville mall

Authorities say they've arrested the owner of a shoe store for opening fire on shoplifters at a Victorville mall that instead hit an innocent 9-year-old girl.The shooting was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mall of Victor Valley. The shooting prompted several stores to go on lockdown, and employees were told to shelter in place as deputies searched the mall for the gunman.The girl was taking pictures with the Easter Bunny when she was hit by the gunfire. She was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where was in stable condition.According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials,...
VICTORVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS LA

One dead, one in critical condition after suspected drunk driver slams into home in Watts

One person was killed and another is in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a structure in Watts.Paramedics were called at 4:27 a.m. to 9927 S. Wilmington Ave. where they found the victims of the crash, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.One of the occupants of the vehicle, a female, was pronounced dead at the scene.She was identified as 38-year-old L.A. resident Jaycie Martinez.The driver, who is suspected to have been driving impaired at the time of the incident, was also taken to a hospital for treatment, though he is expected to be arrested as soon as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Teen girl dies after being hit by vehicle in Buena Park

A teen girl was fatally struck by a vehicle in Buena Park early Tuesday, police said. The crash occurred about 6:05 a.m. near the intersection of Western Avenue and Fillmore Drive. The victim died at the scene, Buena Park police said. The driver who struck her stayed at the crash site and is cooperating with […]
BUENA PARK, CA
CBS LA

Car-to-car shooting in Compton

Officials with the Compton Sheriff's Department said a car-to-car shooting occurred in the area of Tamarind Avenue and Greenleaf Boulevard on Thursday afternoon. The victim drove to the Compton Sheriff's Station to get help, and was then transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Sky9 was over the scene, where bullet holes in the driver's side door and window were easily visible. No further information was immediately available. 
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Woman shot in North Hollywood during catalytic converter theft

A woman was shot Friday morning when she confronted a group of people trying to steal the catalytic converter from her son's car in North Hollywood. The woman, who did not want to be identified, exclusively spoke to CBSLA from her hospital room Wednesday where she was recovering from multiple gunshot wounds. The 39-year-old single mother heard a commotion outside her apartment window in the early morning hours of April 8. She said she saw a group of suspects that stole the catalytic converter from her son's Honda. The woman said she yelled out the window, asking 'what are you doing?' That's when...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pomona Police bust illegal gambling casino

On Thursday, the Pomona Police Department said officers with the Special Investigation Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of North Rebecca Street and located a large-scale illegal gambling casino. The department was tipped off when a property owner contacted police at around 12:45 p.m. after finding people inside of what was supposed to be a vacant commercial building. Prior to police arriving on the scene, the subjects inside the property fled. SIU officers seized evidence including electronics and currency. "The Pomona Police Department has seen an increase in these illegal casinos opening in vacant buildings within the city limits. These illegal gambling casinos  are the source of multiple calls for service, including batteries, robberies, and shootings," the department's release stated. No suspect descriptions were provided. Anyone with information regarding this incident was encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. 
POMONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy