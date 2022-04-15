ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

1 injured in East Nashville shooting

WKRN
 3 days ago

One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in East Nashville. Massive fire reported...

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

3 injured in Bayview District shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Three people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District late Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. in the 4400 block of Third Street, where the victims were standing outside when someone opened fire at them from a vehicle, police said. The victims, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Police: One injured in Milford shooting

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Milford Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened on Housatonic Drive just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. Milford police say the...
MILFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
WKRN

Man wanted for questioning in deadly downtown Nashville shooting

Metro police have identified a man who they believe was in the area of a deadly shooting earlier this month. Man wanted for questioning in deadly downtown Nashville …. Mothers Over Murder host inaugural community event. Search for person of interest in Williamson County. Translating medical records in Memphis. NWS...
NASHVILLE, TN
ABC 33/40 News

Teen brothers injured in shooting in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — Two teenage brothers were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Sylacauga, according to the Sylacauga Police Department. Police said officers initially responded to the 500 block of Hubbard Avenue around 10:00 p.m. after reports of shots fired in the area. While in the area,...
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#East Nashville#Fire Investigation#Castle Powersports
WTHR

3 wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting on the east side late Monday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 8200 block of Crusore Road, which is just northeast of East 21st Street and North Franklin Road. Officers answering...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Shropshire Star

Two dead and nine wounded in shooting at party

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside the house and several more were fired outside. Shots fired at a house party early Sunday left two under-age people dead and at least nine more injured, police in the US said. The shooting happened at about midnight during a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NECN

Two People Injured in Shooting Overnight in East Boston

Two people are in the hospital after a double shooting in East Boston overnight. Boston EMS responded to a call for the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Border and White Streets. Two victims were taken to area hospitals with non life-threatening injures, Boston police said. No arrests have been made.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN

I-24 pile-up

There are currently no reported injuries following a pile-up on I-24 Thursday. Massive fire reported at Castle Powersports in Madison. Massive fire reported at Castle Powersports in Madison. Bill to address labor shortages. Missing Murfreesboro man. Gone without a trace. Fire investigation. Singles struggle to buy a home. Nashville teens...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead After Shooting Between Motorists In Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A dispute between two drivers led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Maple Grove. Police say a 911 caller reported a shooting between two vehicles near County Road 30 and Garland Lane just before 3 p.m., with both vehicles leaving the area right after. While officers were headed to the scene, they received a report that a man was found injured in a vehicle near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. He later died at an area hospital. Police say “there is no known ongoing threat to the community in this area.” Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
MAPLE GROVE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy