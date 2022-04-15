New Tennessee bill hopes to prevent overdose deaths by making life-saving drug more accessible

(CBS4) — National Poison Prevention Week happens every year during the third full week of March. This year, that’s March 20-26. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, the week focuses on the dangers of poisoning and promotes community involvement in preventing them. One statistic says poisonings are the third leading cause of unintentional injury death in children. “The most common poisonings that happen are not intentional and they’re often with things that we commonly find in the household like medications, plants, cleaning products and cosmetics,” said Melanie Wuzzardo, an injury prevention manager at Swedish Medical Center. She adds that you want...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO