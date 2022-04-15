ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

New Tennessee bill hopes to prevent overdose deaths by making life-saving drug more accessible

WKRN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee House Bill 2465 became law on April 4th....

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 2

Related
WRBL News 3

Georgia postal worker confesses to fraudulently applying for and receiving $230,000 in veteran benefits

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia postal worker confessed to withholding information concerning his employment with the U.S. Postal Service when applying for and receiving pension benefits from the Veterans Benefits Administration, an agency under the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA). Sanford Lamar Edwards, 50, from Crawfordville, Georgia, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to […]
CRAWFORDVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
WTRF- 7News

Urine and heroin found in vapes at West Virginia schools

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have kids in school, they will encounter this danger. It’s in every district in the Ohio Valley and the temptation is creeping into younger grades.  7News is talking about vaping. At first thought you may think “oh it’s supposed to be safer than cigarettes”. Well, think again.  Prevention officials say […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Benzinga

How Long Does Marijuana Stay In Your System?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. When we smoke or ingest cannabis, those unique plant compounds interact with our bodies. This interaction is the sole reason humans have turned to cannabis over the centuries for religious purposes, relaxation, pain relief, and recreation. This interaction also explains why cannabinoids and their byproducts remain detectable in the body and in many cases remain well after the buzz wears off.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Drugs that treat opioid use disorder are a good use for multibillion-dollar settlement funds

States, cities, counties and tribal governments across the nation will soon receive a windfall through several major opioid settlements. Drug distributors and manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family members who own it, will relinquish a total of about US$32 billion for their role in the overdose crisis. Other litigation could yield more funds.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdose Deaths#Drug Overdose#Tennesseans
New Hampshire Bulletin

Little by little, the state is seeing progress in its efforts to reduce drug overdose deaths

Earlier this month, the Department of Health and Human Services announced drug overdose deaths in New Hampshire have dropped 11 percent since 2018. But there’s actually been no decrease in the last three of those years – except if you look at just opioid deaths.  The rest of the country saw drug deaths spike during […] The post Little by little, the state is seeing progress in its efforts to reduce drug overdose deaths appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

National Poison Prevention Week Hopes To Prevent Unintentional Deaths

(CBS4) — National Poison Prevention Week happens every year during the third full week of March. This year, that’s March 20-26. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, the week focuses on the dangers of poisoning and promotes community involvement in preventing them. One statistic says poisonings are the third leading cause of unintentional injury death in children. “The most common poisonings that happen are not intentional and they’re often with things that we commonly find in the household like medications, plants, cleaning products and cosmetics,” said Melanie Wuzzardo, an injury prevention manager at Swedish Medical Center. She adds that you want...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New BioAge Drug Prevents Death From COVID-19 in Old Mice by Reversing Immune Aging

The immune system deteriorates with age, making COVID-19 particularly deadly in older people — but to date, no clinically available medication addresses this key risk factor. A study published today (March 21, 2022) in Nature shows that an oral drug that reverses multiple aspects of immune aging effectively prevents death in a mouse model of COVID-19, suggesting that the medication could be used to protect the elderly patients who are at greatest risk in the pandemic.
SCIENCE
Better Government Association

Illinois Rep. Mary Miller claims Biden administration is encouraging kids to take "castration" drugs, undergo surgeries

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller claimed in a tweet that the Biden administration is encouraging children to use “chemical castration drugs” and undergo gender-reassignment surgeries. “The Biden Administration is engaging in extreme ‘woke’ politics by encouraging children to take chemical castration drugs and undergo surgeries, and they are lying...
ILLINOIS STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy