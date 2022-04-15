ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caleb Konley Exits Impact Wrestling

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaleb Konley, aka Kaleb With a K, has finished up with Impact Wrestling. Konley, who was written off the show on tonight’s show, confirmed that he had departed the company on Twitter. Konley wrote:....

411mania.com

Comments / 3

wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Reveals Very Bad Health News

That doesn’t sound good. There have been so many wrestlers throughout the years and some of them have become names that are known to most wrestling fans. It can be interesting to see what they are doing after they leave the ring, though that does not necessarily mean it is a good thing. That seems to be the case again as a legend has shared some bad news.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Begins A New Career This Week On SmackDown

It’s a gig. Being in the WWE is the pinnacle for a lot of wrestlers as it is the highest profile wrestling promotion in the world. Getting to be on one of WWE’s television shows means that you have done something right in your career and are pretty far ahead of a lot of wrestlers. However, it can be difficult to get television time, but now someone else is getting a chance in a different way.
WWE
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On Being Rejected By WWE and What Was Said To Him

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brian Cage talked about being released from his WWE developmental contract:. “Well, I was waiting on a raise. I was due for one. I was told I would be getting a call and going on the road. I missed the call from the office, but I am stoked and I call them back. They say, ‘Hey Brian. How are things going?’ I said, ‘Things are good’, and I’m trying to play it cool. They then say that they are coming to terms with my release. I’m not trying to get smarta*s here, but I legitimately asked if they had the right number. It didn’t even cross my mind. They gave me the reason that I’m a little too indie and I need to get some more experience. So I have to go to the indies to get more experience and not be so indie? Hmm, ok, that makes sense.”
WWE
PWMania

Update On WWE Pulling Brock Lesnar From Backlash Advertising

We noted before how WWE pulled Brock Lesnar from the WrestleMania Backlash listing on the WWE Events website. Lesnar had been advertised for the show going back to when it was announced, but the change was made just some time this week. In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports...
WWE
411mania.com

Drew McIntyre Says Roman Reigns Would be His Choice for Upcoming WWE UK Stadium Show

– BT Sports spoke to WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre this week to discuss WWE’s recently announced stadium show in Cardiff, Wales on September 3. The event will be held at Principality Stadium. Drew McIntyre was asked during the interview who he’d want to face at the show if he had a choice between Roman Reigns, Tyson Fury, and Gunther.
WWE
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
ComicBook

AEW's Toni Storm Explains Why She Left WWE

Toni Storm made her AEW debut a few weeks ago and seems to have hit the ground running into a first feud with Jamie Hayter that will take place as a match in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Storm couldn't be more thrilled with how her return to wrestling felt, but at one point she seemed primed to be one of the next big stars in WWE after moving from NXT to SmackDown. Storm recently explained what prompted her to leave WWE in a new interview with Busted Open Radio, and it came down to several factors, including being apart from family and a realization that WWE might not be the place for her.
WWE
Yardbarker

Becky Lynch Says She And Seth Rollins Don’t Discuss Their Over-The-Top Attires Ahead Of Time

WWE Superstars and married couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have insane fashion sense. Former RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When talking about the wild, over-the-top attires she and Seth Rollins wear on WWE programming, Lynch reveals it’s not really something they discuss.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Spoiler: New Champion Crowned At AEW Battle Of The Belts II Tapings

Sammy Guevara is your new AEW TNT Champion. Tonight’s AEW Battle of The Belts II taping saw Guevara defeat Scorpio Sky in the opener to win the TNT Title. Guevara came out with Tay Conti and reportedly received significant boos from the crowd. The match saw interference from Ethan Page and Dan Lambert, which led to Conti getting involved. Conti’s involvement brought out Paige VanZant, who brawled with Conti at ringside. Guevara ended up winning the match after a low blow, which increased the heat from the crowd. This was described as a fun, strong bout.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Errol Spence Jr vs. Yordenis Ugas results, live stream full fight coverage

Eight months after toppling Welterweight legend Manny Pacquiao, WBA champion Yordenis Ugas will attempt to do the same TONIGHT (Sat., April 16, 2022) against unified WBC/IBF titlist Errol Spence Jr. inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s main event below. The Showtime pay-per-view (PPV)...
ARLINGTON, TX
wrestlingrumors.net

Hall Of Famer Returning To WWE TV Next Week

Welcome back. Commentary is one of the most important parts of a wrestling show. The commentary team is there to tell you what is going on but also to guide fans in the direction the company is wanting. That is easier said than done and the right team is hard to put together. Next week is going to feature someone very familiar who is not around all that often anymore.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Current Internal Alignments Of Smackdown Women’s Roster

A new report has the current internal breakdown of the Smackdown women’s roster in terms of babyfaces and heels. PWInsider reports that the current internal listing for the division is as follows:. Babyfaces:. * Ronda Rousey. * Sasha Banks. * Naomi. * Lacey Evans. Heels:. * Charlotte Flair. *...
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE SmackDown live results: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Tonight's SmackDown takes place from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Last week, Roman Reigns promised to reveal his next plans after defeating Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Instead, he ordered The Usos to unify their SmackDown Tag Team titles with the Raw Tag Team titles. Shinsuke Nakamura then interrupted, but Reigns hugged him. It was all a distraction so Jimmy Uso could hit a superkick on Nakamura.
WORCESTER, MA
wrestlinginc.com

Lumberjack Match And More Set For WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns And Ronda Rousey News

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Next Friday’s SmackDown will feature Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match. This week’s SmackDown saw McIntyre face Zayn in a rematch from the previous week, which ended in a Count Out due to Zayn retreating through the crowd. Zayn did the same thing this week, but later ran into Adam Peace backstage, who said he will be unable to run next week because there will be Lumberjacks surrounding the ring.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Says Harvey Wippleman Is Responsible For Iconic Wrestling Word

There’s a certain pro wrestling figure that The Rock thinks about when he sees the throwback WWE Smackdown logo, and it’s 100% not who you’d expect. Responding to a WWE on Fox tweet asking who first came to mind when seeing the original Smackdown logo, The Rock revealed that it was none other than former WWE manager Harvey Wippleman. Furthermore, The Rock revealed Wippleman was the one who coined the word Smackdown.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top Star Reportedly Signs With AEW

ROH World Champion & PROGRESS Unified World Champion Jonathan Gresham has reportedly signed with AEW. After weeks of speculation, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that Gresham has signed an AEW contract that will also see him perform for ROH. Gresham will make his AEW TV debut at Battle...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Pay Revealed For Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon And Others

A recent WWE Proxy Statement filing to the SEC reveals salaries for top executives, including the McMahon family. The following base salaries were included in the filing:. * WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon – $2 million in 2022 (up from $1.4 million in 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018) *...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Cody Rhodes Wins WWE SmackDown Dark Main Event

The dark main event after Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA saw RAW Superstars Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins lock up. The match, described as about as good as their WrestleMania 38 bout, saw Rhodes get the pin to win after hitting three CrossRhodes in a row.
