ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Impact News: Jonathan Gresham Defeats Rocky Romero On Impact Wrestling, The Influence Fire Kaleb With a K

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Jonathan Gresham picked up a win over Rocky Romero on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see a clip from the match below:....

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Drew McIntyre Says Roman Reigns Would be His Choice for Upcoming WWE UK Stadium Show

– BT Sports spoke to WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre this week to discuss WWE’s recently announced stadium show in Cardiff, Wales on September 3. The event will be held at Principality Stadium. Drew McIntyre was asked during the interview who he’d want to face at the show if he had a choice between Roman Reigns, Tyson Fury, and Gunther.
WWE
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On Being Rejected By WWE and What Was Said To Him

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brian Cage talked about being released from his WWE developmental contract:. “Well, I was waiting on a raise. I was due for one. I was told I would be getting a call and going on the road. I missed the call from the office, but I am stoked and I call them back. They say, ‘Hey Brian. How are things going?’ I said, ‘Things are good’, and I’m trying to play it cool. They then say that they are coming to terms with my release. I’m not trying to get smarta*s here, but I legitimately asked if they had the right number. It didn’t even cross my mind. They gave me the reason that I’m a little too indie and I need to get some more experience. So I have to go to the indies to get more experience and not be so indie? Hmm, ok, that makes sense.”
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Current Internal Alignments Of Smackdown Women’s Roster

A new report has the current internal breakdown of the Smackdown women’s roster in terms of babyfaces and heels. PWInsider reports that the current internal listing for the division is as follows:. Babyfaces:. * Ronda Rousey. * Sasha Banks. * Naomi. * Lacey Evans. Heels:. * Charlotte Flair. *...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rocky Romero
Person
Jonathan Gresham
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 4.15.22

We’re back to the blue guys and now the build seems to be on for Wrestlemania Backlash. Last week saw Shinsuke Nakamura come after Roman Reigns to suggest that he is the next challenger while Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match is officially set. Hopefully we get some built towards those matches this week so let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Addresses Crowd After AEW Rampage

Tony Khan came out to talk to the crowd following tonight’s AEW Rampage going off the air. PWInsider reports that Hangman Page played to the crowd following his win over Adam Cole on tonight’s show, then left. Cole took a while to recover then exited. As the area...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Madisonrayne#Influence#Kalebkonley#Impactwrestling
411mania.com

This Weekend’s ROH TV Will Be The Final Episode On Sinclair

PWInsider reports that this weekend’s episode of Ring of Honor TV will be the last on Sinclair Broadcast Group affiliates. While there hasn’t been an official announcement, no other episodes have bene produced. It’s expected the series will “quietly fade away”. The show will also no longer air on Stadium, CHARGE, FITE and the New England Sports Network.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Details Behind MLW Brawl That Led To Los Parks Being Fired

An MLW angle devolved into what was almost an all out fight. Wrestling Observer reported the news that LA Park (WCW's La Parka) and his sons were all fired by MLW on April 1 following them getting outright irresponsible during an angle. We're told that during a post-match angle, LA Park and family attacked Jacob Fatu in what was a planned angle. However, real punches were thrown by Park, El Hijo Del LA Park and LA Park Jr, followed by a dangerous chair shot. Alex Hammerstone was said to have recognized this and went over to try to help, getting cracked with a chair in the process.
WWE
411mania.com

Alberto el Patron Reportedly Planned For AAA Triplemania XXX in Monterrey

FanByte reports that Alberto el Patron is set to make his pro wrestling return at AAA Triplemania XXX in Monterrey. The event, one of several with the Triplemania brand, happens on April 30. According to the report, he will be the mystery partner for Laredo Kid in a three-way tag match.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW News: Thunder Rosa Shares Message Ahead of Battle of the Belts II, Rampage Video Highlights, Evil Uno & Eddie Kingston Play Castle Crashers

– At last night’s AEW TV taping, Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa posted the following on her Twitter:. She tweeted, “Yo soy así! Estoy agradecida a la vida por las bendiciones! This is who I am and I’m blessed and thankful for this life! Follow your passion, reach your goals and never stop dreaming! #grateful #passion #AEW #lameramera”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
411mania.com

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 04.16.22 – Sami Zayn Talks Conspiracies, Ricochet Will Fight Anyone, and More!

-Welcome to my late night/early Easter morning recap of Talking Smack. A full day of Holiday activities had me running late with this one. If you get a chance check out my latest retro review here as I continue to march through PPVs that happened twenty-five years ago. Also, here you can find my recap of Steve Austin’s interview with Bully Ray. Let’s get to it!
WWE
Yardbarker

Sammy Guevara Defeats Scorpio Sky, Wins AEW TNT Title At Battle For The Belts II

Sammy Guevara has dethroned Scorpio Sky to become the new AEW TNT Champion. During Saturday’s AEW: Battle of the Belts II event, Sammy and Sky ment in the ring for the title, and in a chaotic match that featured a ton of back-and-forth shenanigans from both superstars, it was Guevara that walked out with the belt, much to the crowd’s chagrin.
WWE
411mania.com

Juice Robinson Is Not Retiring, More Info On End of NJPW Contract

It was reported earlier this week that Juice Robinson’s deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling will expire at the end of the month. This weekend’s Windy City Riot show in Chicago is his last with the company. At the time, Robinson said he doesn’t feel like wrestling, which led to rumors he was retiring. Fightful Select spoke with Robinson who said that this is not the case. He is not retiring, he is simply taking fewer dates.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy