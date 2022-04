DULUTH, MN – The Lake Superior Zoo recently welcomed two new members to its zoo family. Twin pygmy slow lorises, which are related to lemurs, were born just a couple of weeks ago and are the first pair ever to be born at the zoo. The lorises have been listed as endangered since 2020 and the two new parents, Colby and Giorgio, were brought here as part of a breeding program that the zoo participates in.

