Pine Bluff shooting Thursday night leaves 1 dead

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of South Virginia Street that left one man dead Thursday night.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just before 7 p.m.

Officers arrived to find 21-year-old Tre’vion Nelson shot just inside the front door of a home. He was pronounced dead soon after.

His body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

This makes the 10 th homicide for Pine Bluff in 2022.

Anyone who has information concerning the incident is asked to contact detectives at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

