Lake County Music Guide 4.14.22

From musicals to concerts, there are several events in Lake Travis-Westlake to celebrate the arts this spring. Lake Travis High School musicians will join the Austin Symphony Orchestra in March at the Lake Travis Performing Arts Center for “A Night With Austin Symphony,” featuring individual and joint performances from both ensembles. Sponsored by the city of Lakeway Arts Committee, the event will feature musical selections from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Francis Poulenc, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and more. 7-9 p.m. $15-$60. The Lake Travis Performing Arts Center, 3324 RR 620 S., Austin. 512-533-6050. www.ltisdschools.org/finearts.
