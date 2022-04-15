ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, MS

Kentner's two-hitter sends Vikings to playoffs

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pY8Dn_0f9vXqbS00
North Pontotoc's Reece Kentner tossed a two-hitter and struck out 12 as the Vikings beat New Albany, 7-4. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

NEW ALBANY – Reece Kentner just needed to hit the reset button.

The junior left-hander finished what he started two days earlier, tossing a complete game two-hitter as North Pontotoc beat Division 2-4A foe New Albany 7-4 on Thursday. The win clinches a playoff spot for the Vikings (11-9-1, 5-4), while the No. 8-ranked Bulldogs (14-9, 3-6) are eliminated from postseason contention.

This game began Tuesday but was suspended in the top of the second inning due to weather. Kentner (6-2) had a rough first inning, but he was much sharper on Thursday night.

“I tried to stop striking everybody out and let them hit it,” Kentner said. “Every time you overthrow, it never ends up working in your favor, so just sit back and let them play.”

When play resumed, North Pontotoc was batting with two outs and the bases loaded. Michael Anderson, who’d had two nights to think about it, took the first pitch of the night and lifted a two-run double down the left field line. Kalor Kirby followed with an RBI single to make it 6-3.

“He’s had a lot of different dreams about that,” coach Chad Anthony said of Anderson. “He dreamed he’s hit a ball to the wall, he dreamed he struck out.”

New Albany pushed a run across in the bottom of the second but otherwise could do nothing against Kentner, who struck out 12 and worked around six walks. He retired the final 10 hitters he faced.

“We know every time we put Reece out there he’s going to compete for us and give us a chance, and our guys feel good playing behind him,” Anthony said. “I’m proud of him coming back after the rainout the other night, to come back and give us a chance.”

Micah Reed (1-2) started the game on Tuesday but gave way to Ethan Conlee on Thursday. In 5 1/3 innings, Conlee was charged with one run on five hits.

North Pontotoc finished with seven hits, including three by Anderson.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: In their six-run second, the Vikings loaded the bags with the help of three walks and two hit-by-pitches.

Big Stat: New Albany had zero hits after the third inning.

Coach Speak: “We just didn’t get it done offensively, that’s the bottom line.” – New Albany’s Buddy Hall

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Five Tigers Score in Victory Over Wolves

Centralia girls golf saw point contributions from five golfers and the Tigers were able to fend off Black Hills for a 30-24 league win at Riverside Golf Course on Friday. Sam Johnston led the Tigers with 11 points, while Tess McMurry scored six, Emily Wilkerson had five, Elizabeth Orellana had two and Kezra Smith added six.
CENTRALIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Albany, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
New Albany, MS
Sports
On3.com

Dexter Dennis set first two official visits for this week

Dexter Dennis is an explosive 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing originally from Baker, Louisiana. On April 6, the graduate transfer entered the transfer portal with one year to play. Immediately the 2021-2022 AAC Defensive Player of the Year was getting calls from college programs everywhere. Dennis finished second on Wichita State in minutes played per game (31.1) and blocks per game (0.9) while finishing third in rebounds per game (5.0).
BAKER, LA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
10K+
Followers
325
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy