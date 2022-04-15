Kentner's two-hitter sends Vikings to playoffs

North Pontotoc's Reece Kentner tossed a two-hitter and struck out 12 as the Vikings beat New Albany, 7-4. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

NEW ALBANY – Reece Kentner just needed to hit the reset button.

The junior left-hander finished what he started two days earlier, tossing a complete game two-hitter as North Pontotoc beat Division 2-4A foe New Albany 7-4 on Thursday. The win clinches a playoff spot for the Vikings (11-9-1, 5-4), while the No. 8-ranked Bulldogs (14-9, 3-6) are eliminated from postseason contention.

This game began Tuesday but was suspended in the top of the second inning due to weather. Kentner (6-2) had a rough first inning, but he was much sharper on Thursday night.

“I tried to stop striking everybody out and let them hit it,” Kentner said. “Every time you overthrow, it never ends up working in your favor, so just sit back and let them play.”

When play resumed, North Pontotoc was batting with two outs and the bases loaded. Michael Anderson, who’d had two nights to think about it, took the first pitch of the night and lifted a two-run double down the left field line. Kalor Kirby followed with an RBI single to make it 6-3.

“He’s had a lot of different dreams about that,” coach Chad Anthony said of Anderson. “He dreamed he’s hit a ball to the wall, he dreamed he struck out.”

New Albany pushed a run across in the bottom of the second but otherwise could do nothing against Kentner, who struck out 12 and worked around six walks. He retired the final 10 hitters he faced.

“We know every time we put Reece out there he’s going to compete for us and give us a chance, and our guys feel good playing behind him,” Anthony said. “I’m proud of him coming back after the rainout the other night, to come back and give us a chance.”

Micah Reed (1-2) started the game on Tuesday but gave way to Ethan Conlee on Thursday. In 5 1/3 innings, Conlee was charged with one run on five hits.

North Pontotoc finished with seven hits, including three by Anderson.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: In their six-run second, the Vikings loaded the bags with the help of three walks and two hit-by-pitches.

Big Stat: New Albany had zero hits after the third inning.

Coach Speak: “We just didn’t get it done offensively, that’s the bottom line.” – New Albany’s Buddy Hall