Over the last week, students have petitioned to join various theatre boards within Northwestern Student Theatre Coalition. “I’ve been working on a lot of StuCo shows over the course of the year,” Communication freshman Philip Cullen said. “I wanted to get more involved in the (production) side of things, deciding what art was going to be produced and being part of the administrative group that leads the charge of producing it.”

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO