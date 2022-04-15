ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faithful attend Holy Thursday mass in Scranton

By Madonna Mantione
 2 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Christians around the world are observing Holy Thursday including many churches in our area.

Dozens of people filled the pews at Saint Peter’s Cathedral in downtown Scranton on Holy Thursday. It’s a much different scene compared to last year when a socially-distanced observance was held due to the coronavirus.

“It’s so consoling, it’s so encouraging to see our people feeling comfortable once again in joining us for worship and prayer,” said Bishop Joseph Bambera, Diocese of Scranton.

Agriculture Day hosted at Stroudsburg High School

Bishop Joseph Bambera presided over the mass of the lord’s supper which included the rite of the washing of the feet. This symbolic gesture portrays the humility and selfless love of Jesus Christ and returns after the pandemic forced a two-year absence.

“It’s a powerful, powerful example to us of what it means to be a Christian,” said Bishop Bambera.

Holy Thursday signifies the day Christians believe Jesus Christ shared in the last supper with his disciples, the night before his crucifixion.

“It’s the start of the holiest day and the holiest week of the year and I feel really, really good about being here. It makes me feel good on the inside,” said Laura Welde, Archbald.

The Diocese of Scranton broadcasts all of its masses online so people can tune in from home. But many parishioners say they feel blessed to be able to gather at the cathedral.

“We’ve been away so long for the past few years, and it’s just wonderful to celebrate the liturgy here and to be united with the lord,” said Sister Leonita Duhoski, Scranton.

This Friday is Good Friday and if you’re looking to attend mass, head to the Scranton Diocese website to find a mass in your area.

Society
