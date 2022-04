Basketball fans are in for a treat this NBA postseason, albeit one that they probably weren’t expecting. Sports Media Watch reported on Saturday that famous sportscaster Gus Johnson will be calling NBA playoff games for TNT this year. Johnson will reportedly be on the call for Game 2 of Toronto-Philadelphia on Monday as well as Game 2 of Milwaukee-Chicago on Wednesday. Greg Anthony will be Johnson’s broadcast partner.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO