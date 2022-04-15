ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston forecast: Humidity sneaking back into the forecast with hot Easter weekend ahead

KHOU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front lowered our humidity levels...

www.khou.com

NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Soggy, Chilly Start to the Weekend

The weekend has been off to a rainy and colder start, though there looks to be a turnaround by Sunday -- in true Chicago fashion. Periods of rain are expected into the evening on Saturday, accompanied by a few possible snowflakes in the morning, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: Snow today and Sunday; real spring soon?

A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
The Independent

Weather this weekend: Good Friday set to be ‘warmest day of the year’

Britons can look forward to the “warmest day of the year so far” tomorrow as a “warm southerly airflow” lifts temperatures on Good Friday in time for the Easter bank holiday. With temperatures reaching up to 22C in the southeast, Friday’s weather will beat March’s hot spell according to the Met Office.Richard Miles, Met Office spokesperson said: “Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the year so far, though this is not surprising as it is April. “Everywhere will see pleasant springtime weather, but the weather seems to be clearer in the south and the east, while on...
AccuWeather

Easter weekend snow to precede potential nor’easter

It's been nearly a month since the first day of spring, but don't tell that to Old Man Winter. AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be multiple opportunities for snow to fall and even accumulate in parts of the Northeast through the middle of next week. Spring is often a tug-of-war...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Possible snow for Easter? Forecast stays cold

**The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.  CLEVELAND (WJW) — Overnight, temps will fall to near freezing, with a few wintry mix/snow showers mainly in the primary snow belt, east of the metro area. A coating in the morning is a possibility for those spots. […]
ABC Action News

Forecast: Sunny skies this weekend

Expect mostly sunny skies all weekend with comfortable temps and humidity. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s along the coast, with upper 70s and low 80s inland.
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: bright, seasonable days ahead

FRIDAY: We’ll trend slightly cooler and breezy behind our boundary for Friday – but with full sunshine, all will be well to round out the work week. Expect upper 30s and lower 40s to warm into the 60s to near 70. We’ll stay clear and quiet overnight with lows in the lower 40s.
ABC Action News

Forecast: Sunny Sunday ahead

Expect another gorgeous day Sunday with highs in the mid 70s along the coast, with upper 70s and low 80s inland. Humidity is staying low for a few more days!
KOMU

Forecast: Lots of changing weather in the week ahead

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs slightly warmer, in the lower 50s. On Tuesday a strong warm front will push through, surging our area with warmer air. This warmer wait will continue even overnight, holding temps in the 60s. SHOWERS & STORMS. Rain will move in early...
KOMU

Forecast: Below average temperatures and some sunshine for the weekend

Sunshine returned to the region today and we’ll continue to see mostly to partly sunny skies through the weekend with below average temperatures remaining in the forecast. Saturday will start on a cool note with morning temperatures in the middle 30s and highs only warming to the lower 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with breezy conditions. Winds are expected to gust up to 25 mph.
