Preventing suicide in NH’s younger population

I always chuckle when cruising on the Mohawk Trail and I come upon the sign “Entering Florida.” I’m sure I'm not the only one that has stopped and taken a picture of the sign against the backdrop of a mountain of snow. If names of cities and towns were never able to be duplicated in other states we would run out of names or they would be ridiculously long and impossible to spell, never mind pronounce.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO