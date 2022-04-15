ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, NH

Preventing suicide in NH’s younger population

WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new partnership will establish a residential treatment center in Lebanon for new...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

New detox center offers help to North Country teens, adults

Four months after three Burlington School District employees were put on administrative leave connected to allegations that a student was improperly restrained, the investigation continues. Benjamin resignation throws wrench in Hochul campaign. Updated: 4 hours ago. The sudden resignation Tuesday of New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin in the wake...
BURLINGTON, VT
Daily Mail

Australia is under military threat from 'full-fledged offensive bases' on Chinese artificial islands, US admiral warns - as American troops mass in Darwin and B-2 stealth bomber flies in

Australia's vast north is open to attack amid the most concerning security challenge the United States' top military commander in the region has seen in recent years. US Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John Aquilino recently flew over the South China Sea and says China has built and militarised several artificial islands.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, NH
Health
State
New Hampshire State
City
Lebanon, NH
Lebanon, NH
Government
WCAX

Woman to be released on parole in NH decapitation case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who contends she was forced to behead a coworker’s corpse after her husband killed him will be released on parole, a board decided Thursday. Britany Barron, who agreed to testify against her husband, Armando Barron, at his May 9 trial,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCAX

COVID cancels classes at Vermont school

Four months after three Burlington School District employees were put on administrative leave connected to allegations that a student was improperly restrained, the investigation continues. Benjamin resignation throws wrench in Hochul campaign. Updated: 4 hours ago. The sudden resignation Tuesday of New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin in the wake...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Morristown murder suspect pleads not guilty - clipped version

At his home studio in South Burlington, Michael Strauss’ passion is painting. A new partnership will establish a residential treatment center in Lebanon for new moms recovering from substance use disorder. Shaheen defends New Hampshire's role as first primary state. Updated: 4 hours ago. A potential blow to New...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. police investigating suspicious death; person of interest detained

Four months after three Burlington School District employees were put on administrative leave connected to allegations that a student was improperly restrained, the investigation continues. Benjamin resignation throws wrench in Hochul campaign. Updated: 4 hours ago. The sudden resignation Tuesday of New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin in the wake...
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Substance Use Disorder#Nh
Kansas Reflector

Fighting anti-trans legislation is suicide prevention

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Lazarus Nance Letcher (they/them) is a Ph.D. candidate in American Studies at UNM and a musician. I’m trans. This year I turn 30, and my teenage […] The post Fighting anti-trans legislation is suicide prevention appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
POLITICS
Bay News 9

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number transitions to 988 in July

WASHINGTON —Soon, a new three-digit national phone number will be available to help people struggling with mental health challenges. On July 16, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will transition from its current 10 digit number to 988, similar to the 911 emergency number. The formation of 988 comes as suicide rates have increased by a third in 20 years and spiked among young people during the pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
WCAX

Southern Vermont farm participates in national apprenticeship program

WHITINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Getting into farming, unless it is generationally passed down, can be a tough thing to do. But one group is attempting to make it a little easier for aspiring farmers. The Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship Program offers the future generation real hands-on and immersive experience with livestock.
WHITINGHAM, VT
Army Times

An independent commission will review the military’s suicide prevention efforts

Despite more than a decade’s worth of effort to prevent suicides among service members, the numbers continue to rise, including a 16-percent jump during 2020. To get a better idea of the scope of the issue, Congress mandated an independent review commission in the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act and, on Tuesday, the Pentagon announced it would begin getting it off the ground.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Live 95.9

How Many Other “North Adams” do you think there are in the World?

I always chuckle when cruising on the Mohawk Trail and I come upon the sign “Entering Florida.” I’m sure I'm not the only one that has stopped and taken a picture of the sign against the backdrop of a mountain of snow. If names of cities and towns were never able to be duplicated in other states we would run out of names or they would be ridiculously long and impossible to spell, never mind pronounce.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WCAX

Shaheen calls for more support for Ukraine

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen says more needs to be done to support Ukraine as the bombing in the country continues. Shaheen says she applauds the Biden administration’s recent announcement to send $800 million in additional weapons and gear to Ukraine. She also says humanitarian efforts need to continue in the war-torn county to support the victims of what she calls an “un-holy and un-provoked war.”
FOREIGN POLICY
WCAX

Kingdom Con: The history of Vermont’s biggest fraud case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another chapter is set to close on the Kingdom Con. Thursday, Bill Stenger, the former president of Jay Peak, will be sentenced for his role in the massive fraud. He promised to help transform the Northeast Kingdom into a tourist destination and a technology hub. “This...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Sidewalk improvements underway in Lebanon

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A major sidewalk improvement project is underway in the city of Lebanon. The project is part of a 10-year plan to connect the city to pedestrian traffic. Congresswoman Annie Kuster helped secure nearly $300,000 for the current section under construction. She toured the area Thursday with city officials who say the improvements are long overdue.
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

Nearly 6,400 acres of forest north of Squam Lake preserved

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — Nearly 6,400 acres of forest and water resources just north of Squam Lake in central New Hampshire are now protected and will be managed as a working forest while ensuring public recreational access, the Conservation Fund and the state Division of Forests and Lands said Monday.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

NH home grow marijuana bill moves forward

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A bill that allows New Hampshire residents to grow marijuana at home is one step closer to reality. The bill legalizes up to six homegrown plants. It already passed the House and this week was voted out by the Senate Judiciary Committee. It now goes to the full Senate for a vote.
WCAX

Teen on mission to recognize veterans makes Green Mountain visit

Purple Knights are three home runs away from hitting a new program mark. Vt. bill aims to improve state Alzheimer’s coordination. Upwards of 1,700 Vermonters 65 years and older will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease by 2025, a more than 30% increase from 2020, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy