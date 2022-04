A massive amount of business is being conducted on Wall Street every day, while gallons of the finest wines are being poured into crystal glasses on the Upper East Side of Manhattan every night. The high-speed “city that never sleeps” has so much to offer, and it’s really challenging to avoid getting soaked in! The result can be burnout, or worse, an addiction to narcotics that can keep you awake for days. If your primary desire is to maintain a focus on your chosen goals and keeping your health in check, despite contact with people and things that could burn you out, read on for helpful tips from someone who’s been there.

