Vipers Beat Delaware 131-114, Win G League Title for 4th Time

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers beat the Delaware Blue Coats 131-114 in Game 2 of the NBA G League Finals to claim the league championship for the fourth-time in franchise history.

The Vipers’ four G League titles are the most in league history.

Mfiondu Kabengele led the Vipers with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Regular season G League MVP Trevelin Queen scored 24 points and collected 9 rebounds.

Queen was also named the MVP of the G League Finals.

