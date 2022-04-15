Vipers Beat Delaware 131-114, Win G League Title for 4th Time
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers beat the Delaware Blue Coats 131-114 in Game 2 of the NBA G League Finals to claim the league championship for the fourth-time in franchise history.
The Vipers’ four G League titles are the most in league history.
Mfiondu Kabengele led the Vipers with 29 points and 10 rebounds.
Regular season G League MVP Trevelin Queen scored 24 points and collected 9 rebounds.
Queen was also named the MVP of the G League Finals.
