ALTON - Lewis and Clark's Adam Stilts pitched a complete game and helped his team to a doubleheader split with Illinois Central College Friday in NJCAA Region 24 JUCO baseball action at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton. After dropping the first game to ICC 3-1 in nine innings, Stilts and the Trailblazers downed the Cougars 2-1 in the second game of the twinbill on the artificial turf at Hopkins Field, which is affectionally nicknamed The Hop. A sophomore from Alton, Stilts scattered seven hits in the 2-1 victory. He struck out six and walked none. LCCC scored...

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO