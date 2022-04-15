ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

City of College Station hosts annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza

By Donnie Tuggle
KBTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station’s Parks and Recreations Department kicked off the Easter weekend early with their annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza. Children of...

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Voice News

Algonac Alive presents Easter egg hunt throughout city

An Easter egg hunt with eggs hidden around Algonac will take place on April 9. The event, presented by Algonac Alive, is free to those that would like to participate. “Giant Easter eggs will be posted in visible locations, like on telephone poles, light poles, public fences, street signs — locations that are easily seen from the street as participants walk or drive in a car or golf cart,” Algonac City Manager Denice Gerstenberg said. “Participants will take pictures of the eggs between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and then show the egg manager at the VFW between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. All kids who participate will receive a prize.”
ALGONAC, MI
KMZU

Wallace State Park hosting Easter egg hunt in April

CAMERON – Wallace State Park is inviting the public to enjoy an Easter egg hunt and an afternoon of fun in the park. Starting at 1 p.m. on April 9, visitors of all ages can participate in an egg-hunting adventure to win special prizes by finding hidden golden eggs on the park’s hiking trails. At 2 p.m., kids of all ages are invited to bring their baskets and search for more than 2,000 hidden eggs. The enclosed shelter house will have nature displays and drawings for prizes from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and open to the public.
CAMERON, MO
KBTX.com

Brazos County A&M Club prepares to hosts Muster

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County A&M Club welcomes Texas A&M former students across Bryan-College Station to gather on April 21 for Muster, one of Texas A&M’s most sacred traditions. Muster is a time of fellowship for Aggies and allows them to honor the past, present and future.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

College Station church presents Easter story with a drive-thru experience

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church hosted its annual Living Passion of Christ Friday. This was a drive-thru experience where attendees watched the Easter story from their cars. Actors depicted Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday up to His resurrection. Attendees had the option of listening to the depicted scriptures on their phones in English or Spanish.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lincoln, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Government
KBTX.com

Helicopter Egg Drop is back for Easter Sunday, First Baptist in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After two years of postponing due to COVID-19, the Egg Drop at First Baptist in Bryan is finally back! This Easter, 40,000 candy eggs will be dropped from a helicopter onto the East Sports Field at First Baptist Church. Olivia Corona, Communications Director at First Baptist, said...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan and College Station High Schools take center stage at Taste of Aggieland

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds attended the 2022 Taste of Aggieland Tuesday evening at the Brazos County Expo Center. The annual event is hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and is an opportunity for many restaurants from across the Brazos Valley to showcase their flavors of food, desserts, and drinks.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend#Easter Egg#Balloon Animals#Toys#Kbtx#Lincoln Center
cbs17

Wendell landfill to host Earth Day party, Easter egg hunt in April

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Earth Day celebrations and Easter egg hunts are common this time of year — but how often have you been to one of these events at a landfill?. If the answer is zero then you have a chance to change that on Saturday, April 9. That’s the day that Meridian Waste will hold its “Big, Bright Earth Day Party (and Easter Egg Hunt)” at Shotwell Landfill in Wendell.
WENDELL, NC
KBTX.com

New plans are in the works for Public & Main building

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are some changes coming soon to a popular restaurant and entertainment venue. Public & Main announced Sunday was its final day. Owner Andreas Dallis tells News 3′s Rusty Surette the company is working on new ventures and will be able to share more details soon.
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tito

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tito is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week. He’s a Domestic Shorthair/Mix. This adorable kitty impressed everyone at KBTX with how calm he was while waiting for his segment. Tito loves to purr and get scratches. Watch the video to learn more. Fill...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Groovy Grapes Wine Walk this Saturday in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday, April 16 the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Groovy Grapes Wine Walk in downtown Navasota. The event is from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Johnny McNally the Executive Director of the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce joined First News at...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Community Wide Easter Egg-Stravaganza returns to Veterans Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Over 1,000 excited and joyful children and their families came out on Saturday for an Easter egg hunt and lunch at Veterans Park in College Station. The annual event is hosted by the A&M United Methodist Church and was free for the public. Event organizers say...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy