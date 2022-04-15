ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Three-year-old Baltimore's girl death's is described as possible 'ritualistic killing'

By Keith Daniels, Tim Swift
foxbaltimore.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Sources close to the investigation into the murder of a three-year-old Baltimore girl said her death may have been a "ritualistic killing." The sources said a bible and other materials were found near the child's body. Police said My'Royal Bennett was killed Friday after a mattress fire inside...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Murder#Mental Health#Homicides#Vancouver
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Astrology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Tarot
The Independent

17 gangs have crews tracking and robbing wealthy victims in Los Angeles, police say

More than a dozen crime gangs have crews following wealthy victims around Los Angeles to rob them after they leave designer stores, luxury hotels and exclusive nightclubs, police say.The number of targeted “follow-home” robberies, where assailants were reported to be making off with handbags, watches and gadgets worth tens of thousands of dollars, prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to create a special team, the Follow Home Task Force, last November to tackle the problem.Captain Jonathan Tippet, the officer leading the task force of 20 detectives, told The Los Angeles Times that 17 independent gangs identified by police were...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy