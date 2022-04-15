HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy beats rival Permian for second time in three days

Up next, the Mountaineers will head to Seguin, Texas, to take on Texas Lutheran University in their final conference match before the SCAC Championships. KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team finished their road conference series against Centenary College this weekend 1-2. Game 1 - Schreiner 3 - Centenary 2 In game 1 of the series, the Mountaineers defeated the Ladies 3-2. Leading the offense for Schreiner was Danielle Pedraza who continued her hot streak and went 3-4 at the plate and recorded 2 Singles, 1 Double, and 1 RBI. On the defensive side, it […]

SEGUIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO