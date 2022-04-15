Bill aims to address vacant properties

Brandon Reid already has two cats, but he wanted to get a dog. So he decided to go apartment hunting. “I wanted a place with a yard,” he says. Reid, who is president of PrideSTL and matriculating at the Brown School at Washington University in the fall, has a criminal record that includes felony convictions. He has been out of prison since 2013 and works at Criminal Justice Ministry helping other formerly incarcerated people do things like locate housing, connect with resources and transition back into society.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO