Saint Louis, MO

Bill aims to address vacant properties

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new plan to help get...

www.ksdk.com

beckershospitalreview.com

Bill aims to end surprise billing for veterans by changing 72-hour rule

A Florida congressman introduced a bill aiming to change a Veterans Affairs policy for veterans who receive emergency care outside of a VA facility. Under current law, a veteran who receives emergency care from a provider other than the VA has 72 hours after admission to notify the VA, Rep. Brian Mast said on his website March 23. If the veteran fails to meet that deadline, they are responsible for their entire medical bill.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Missouri looks to legalize shrooms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are toying with legalizing psychedelic drugs. They held a public hearing on House Bill 2850. The proposal would allow people with certain medical conditions to use plant or fungus-based psychedelics. If passed, this would apply to people with dealing with PTSD, depression, or...
MISSOURI STATE
#The Missouri House
FOX 2

New plans to tear down Jamestown Mall

ST. LOUIS – After sitting empty for seven years, St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb introduced plans to tear down Jamestown Mall. Webb wants to spend $6 million to tear down the 145-acre site in her north St. Louis County district. Officials have struggled to redevelop the site since the mall closed in 2014. Last […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Ownership lawsuit could cause Fox Theatre to close

ST. LOUIS – A lawsuit could determine the fate of the Fabulous Fox Theatre. The Post-Dispatch reported a dispute surrounding ownership of the theater when its 99-year lease expires in January of 2025 could lead to the theater’s closing. Fox Associates LLC and Foxland Inc. both own the land under the theater, and they both […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
News Break
Politics
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Leaders Join Fight in Eliminating Blanket Housing Bans on Felons

Brandon Reid already has two cats, but he wanted to get a dog. So he decided to go apartment hunting. “I wanted a place with a yard,” he says. Reid, who is president of PrideSTL and matriculating at the Brown School at Washington University in the fall, has a criminal record that includes felony convictions. He has been out of prison since 2013 and works at Criminal Justice Ministry helping other formerly incarcerated people do things like locate housing, connect with resources and transition back into society.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore leaders introduce bills to address vacant building issues

Baltimore City leaders introduced new legislation Monday night to help with Baltimore's vacant home problems, as neighbors said they are "fed up." Residents' frustrations continue to grow after firefighters worked to extinguish yet another vacant home fire on Sunday night. During the City Council meeting, a series of bills were...
BALTIMORE, MD
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Residents Accuse Business of Creating 'Hazardous' Conditions

Residents of Hyde Park have complained for years about a local business that they say creates eyesores and environmental hazards. Now, they're taking their complaints to court. In a lawsuit filed on behalf of the Hyde Park Neighborhood Association, residents say the owners of Shreve's Engine Rebuilders violate St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

