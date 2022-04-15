ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

On the Diamond: Race for first stays tight between Lufkin, Nac

By Caleb Beames
KTRE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Both Lufkin and Nacogdoches picked up wins Thursday night to remain the top two teams in 16-5A baseball action. In Nacogdoches the Dragons beat Huntsville 5-1. SFA signee Reid Bowyer threw a complete game with zero earned...

