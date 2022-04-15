ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

Boylan blanks Belvidere in girls soccer

By Joe Olmo
WIFR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - While many outdoor sports were postponed or canceled Thursday due...

www.wifr.com

WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Roundup For April 15, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton, Tremont and Brimfield baseball all picked up victories on a busy Good Friday in high school sports. Elsewhere, Metamora softball beat state ranked Rock Island, while the BHS Lady Raiders Track and Field Invitational was held at Bloomington. Enjoy the highlights!
MORTON, IL
KWQC

The Rock Falls Rockets edge out a win in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Falls jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead just two innings into their matchup with United Township, but getting a win wouldn’t be that easy. The Panthers clawed their way back in the third inning, tying the game up at four. But as quick as UT tied it up, the Rockets jumped back on top a half an inning later. The Panthers would keep it close the rest of the way, but Rock Falls took an 8-7 win back home.
EAST MOLINE, IL
WCIA

Illini complete sweep of Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Sophomore Riley Gowens had the right stuff on the mound for Illinois Sunday as the Illini completed the series sweep of Northwestern 3-0. Gowens had five strikeouts over seven scoreless innings. The win moves the Illini to 10-2 in the Big Ten. It also improves Gowens’ record to 4-1 on the season. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KWQC

Steamwheelers honor Jim Foster and the 2000 championship team

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The majority of the Quad City Steamwheelers 2000 championship team made it back to the TaxSlayer Center to celebrate the perfect season and to unveil a banner for former Wheeler owner and creator of indoor football, Jim Foster. Unfortunately for the current Wheelers, the Frisco Fighters...
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Iose breaks AJ's record; EHS takes 2nd at Mascoutah

Score one for the little brother. Iose Epenesa won the discus event at the Military Classic at Mascoutah with a throw of 147-7 (44.98 meters). It broke the EHS freshman record of 146-8, set by older brother AJ Epenesa in 2014. Dalton Brown finished seventh at 127-6. Following the meet, AJ tweeted, "Congrats Bro, time to chase the big one." Now a defensive end for the Buffalo Bills, AJ owns the program's sophomore (194-3) and outdoor (206-5) records in the event. He also has the IHSA state meet record, regardless of class, of 205-11 in 2016. ...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

