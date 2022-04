It was as if the Toronto Maple Leafs were a completely different team than the one who lost to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Last night the entire team showed up, and played with pace and energy from the very beginning of the game. The result was that they put a beating on a Washington Capitals team that was led by the great Alex Ovechkin and came into the game on a four-game winning streak.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO