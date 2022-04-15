Privateers Cannot Sustain Early Lead in Loss to Southeastern

HAMMOND, La. – The New Orleans Privateers (19-12, 6-4) scored three runs in the first inning but were overtaken in the sixth and fell 5-4 to the Southeastern Lions (14-20, 5-5) on Thursday evening at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

DECISIONS

Hunter O’Toole settled in after a rocky first inning and allowed only one run over the next five innings. Jack Williams took the loss, his first of the season after conceding the winning run in the deciding inning. Gage Trahan picked up his fifth save of the year.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Privateers jumped on the board with three runs in the opening frame. Travis Gober delivered an opposite field two-run double to put the Privateers up three before Southeastern could get a turn at-bat.

The Lions responded with two runs in their half of the first aided in part by two Privateer errors. An inning later, the second sac fly of the game, this one by Tyler Finke tied the score at 3-3.

New Orleans went back ahead briefly in the fourth when Kasten Furr’s second hit of the night scored Jeissy De la Cruz to put the Privateers in front 4-3. However, it turned out to be the Lions’ night down the stretch. Southeastern tied the score in the fifth on an RBI ground out by Seth Thomas.

The winning run came cross in the sixth when Rhett Rosevear singled with two outs to score Bryce Grizzaffi. Hayden Robb and Trahan combined for three scoreless innings and did not allow a baserunner in that span.

INSIDE THE BOX

Furr went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Pearce Howard and Anthony Herron Jr. each scored a run. De la Cruz, Tyler Bischke and Issac Williams each had a hit. Caleb Seroski struck out five batters over two innings.

NEXT UP

The series continues with a 6 p.m. first pitch on Friday.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans are encouraged to follow @PrivateersBSB on Twitter, @PrivateersBSB on Instagram, like Privateers Baseball on Facebook and subscribe to the UNOPrivateers YouTube channel.

{Courtesy: release from UNO}

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.