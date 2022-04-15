UNT finds punch offensively after slow start, cruises past Louisiana Tech

Buy Now UNT's Kailey Gamble (23) hits a home run during an 8-2 win over Louisiana Tech at Lovelace Stadium on Thursday. Al Key/DRC

Kailey Gamble has noticed a trend when it comes to North Texas offensively this season.

“If you watch any of our games, once one person hits a home run there are usually a couple that follow,” the sophomore first baseman said.

That was the case yet again on Thursday night in the Mean Green’s 8-2 win over Louisiana Tech in the opener of a key Conference USA series at Lovelace Stadium.

UNT trailed after the Lady Techsters pushed across a first inning run. The Mean Green were struggling to get anything going.

That changed in a hurry when Gamble launched a two-run home run to centerfield in the third. Cierra Simon and Molly Rainey followed with home runs of their own, and UNT cruised the rest of the way.

The Mean Green (25-8, 13-3 C-USA) came into the night atop the C-USA West Division standings.

UAB appears to be UNT’s most viable competitor for the division title. The Blazers are 9-3 in league play heading into a series at UTSA beginning Friday.

Louisiana Tech (27-16, 7-6) is also perfectly capable of giving UNT problems, especially with Audrey Pickett pitching.

Pickett came into the night with an 18-4 record and was a key reason the Lady Techsters had run off six straight wins.

“We talked about this being a big series all week,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “We expect a challenge. They are a good team that is well coached.”

Pickett kept UNT off balance early and had a lead to work with after Louisiana Tech catcher Brooke Diaz drove home centerfielder Sierra Sacco with a single in the first.

The Lady Techsters had the bases loaded later in the inning before Skylar Savage worked her way out of the jam.

“I saw maturity from Skylar,” Rainey said. “She found a way to settle down and do what she does best.”

UNT got going offensively a short time later with a string of extra base hits.

Gamble gave UNT a 3-1 lead with her two-run home run in the third inning. She knew what typically comes next for the Mean Green.

Those home runs and extra base hits came one after another in the fifth after Louisiana Tech had pulled within a run.

Simon homered to center with one out. Christensen and Gamble followed with doubles, and Rainey homered to highlight a five-run frame.

“The home run and the double are what we are after,” DeLong said. “We scored a lot of runs off those extra base hits.”

Savage took care of the rest and allowed just one run after the first inning and tossed a complete game to move to 10-3 on the year.

Gamble went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and scored two runs.

“We started a little slow and were a little uncomfortable early,” DeLong said. “This group has been like this all year. They adjust, figure it out and get going. I was proud of how they responded to a little early pressure.”

North Texas 8, Louisiana Tech 2

Louisiana Tech100010 0 --2 6 2

North Texas012 050 x-- 810 3

Audrey Pickett, Lauren Menzia (5) and Brooke Diaz. Skylar Savage and Ashlyn Walker. WP – Savage (10-3). LP – Pickett (18-5) 2B – UNT: Kalei Christensen, Kailey Gamble. HR – UNT: Gamble, Cierra Simon, Molly Rainey. Records – UNT 25-8, 13-3; Louisiana Tech 27-16, 7-6.