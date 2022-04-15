ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

UNT finds punch offensively after slow start, cruises past Louisiana Tech

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Is17d_0f9vRKRS00
Buy Now UNT's Kailey Gamble (23) hits a home run during an 8-2 win over Louisiana Tech at Lovelace Stadium on Thursday. Al Key/DRC

Kailey Gamble has noticed a trend when it comes to North Texas offensively this season.

“If you watch any of our games, once one person hits a home run there are usually a couple that follow,” the sophomore first baseman said.

That was the case yet again on Thursday night in the Mean Green’s 8-2 win over Louisiana Tech in the opener of a key Conference USA series at Lovelace Stadium.

UNT trailed after the Lady Techsters pushed across a first inning run. The Mean Green were struggling to get anything going.

That changed in a hurry when Gamble launched a two-run home run to centerfield in the third. Cierra Simon and Molly Rainey followed with home runs of their own, and UNT cruised the rest of the way.

The Mean Green (25-8, 13-3 C-USA) came into the night atop the C-USA West Division standings.

UAB appears to be UNT’s most viable competitor for the division title. The Blazers are 9-3 in league play heading into a series at UTSA beginning Friday.

Louisiana Tech (27-16, 7-6) is also perfectly capable of giving UNT problems, especially with Audrey Pickett pitching.

Pickett came into the night with an 18-4 record and was a key reason the Lady Techsters had run off six straight wins.

“We talked about this being a big series all week,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “We expect a challenge. They are a good team that is well coached.”

Pickett kept UNT off balance early and had a lead to work with after Louisiana Tech catcher Brooke Diaz drove home centerfielder Sierra Sacco with a single in the first.

The Lady Techsters had the bases loaded later in the inning before Skylar Savage worked her way out of the jam.

“I saw maturity from Skylar,” Rainey said. “She found a way to settle down and do what she does best.”

UNT got going offensively a short time later with a string of extra base hits.

Gamble gave UNT a 3-1 lead with her two-run home run in the third inning. She knew what typically comes next for the Mean Green.

Those home runs and extra base hits came one after another in the fifth after Louisiana Tech had pulled within a run.

Simon homered to center with one out. Christensen and Gamble followed with doubles, and Rainey homered to highlight a five-run frame.

“The home run and the double are what we are after,” DeLong said. “We scored a lot of runs off those extra base hits.”

Savage took care of the rest and allowed just one run after the first inning and tossed a complete game to move to 10-3 on the year.

Gamble went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and scored two runs.

“We started a little slow and were a little uncomfortable early,” DeLong said. “This group has been like this all year. They adjust, figure it out and get going. I was proud of how they responded to a little early pressure.”

North Texas 8, Louisiana Tech 2

Louisiana Tech100010 0 --2 6 2

North Texas012 050 x-- 810 3

Audrey Pickett, Lauren Menzia (5) and Brooke Diaz. Skylar Savage and Ashlyn Walker. WP – Savage (10-3). LP – Pickett (18-5) 2B – UNT: Kalei Christensen, Kailey Gamble. HR – UNT: Gamble, Cierra Simon, Molly Rainey. Records – UNT 25-8, 13-3; Louisiana Tech 27-16, 7-6.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

LSU has a blast during scrimmage inside Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football wrapped up its third week of spring ball at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 16. Quarterback Myles Brennan launched a long scoring strike to Jaray Jenkins and Malik Nabers made an acrobatic, diving catch along the sideline on a pass from Garrett Nussmeier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Louisiana College Sports
City
Ruston, LA
Ruston, LA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Denton, TX
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Denton, TX
College Sports
KATC News

Cajuns pick up rubber match victory over ULM

Louisiana baseball scored seven runs on six hits to beat UL Monroe, 7-1, on Saturday, April 16. With the win, UL clinches their fourth Sun Belt series of the season. The Cajuns (20-15, 9-6 SBC) head to Baton Rouge to face No. 15 LSU on Tuesday, April 19 at Alex Box Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTSM

UTEP Softball gets swept by Southern Miss on the road

Hattiesburg, MS (KTSM)  – The UTEP softball team (12-26, 2-13 Conference USA) fell to Southern Miss (26-16, 6-9 C-USA) 5-2 to close out the conference series Saturday morning at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.  Southern Miss jumped to an early 3-0 lead after Alexis Dittmer recorded a three-run home run in the second.  The Miners landed […]
EL PASO, TX
KPLC TV

Cowgirls win series but split doubleheader at Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES, LA- McNeese softball split Friday’s doubleheader with Northwestern State to take the Southland Conference series 2-1. A single insurance run led the Cowgirls (26-16, SLC 10-2) to a 3-2 seven-inning victory over the Lady Demons (25-17, SLC 7-5) in the first game. In the nightcap, missed opportunities and a tie-breaking six-run fifth inning gave Northwestern a lead the Cowgirls were unable to challenge resulting in a 3-8 loss to the Lady Demons.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unt#Cruise#Mean Green#The C Usa West Division#Uab#Blazers#Utsa
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy