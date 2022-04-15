"Holy Roll" visits churches by bicycle

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Take steps to end pancreatic cancer at the Pan Can Purple Stride Walk on Saturday, April 30th at Buffalo River Works. This year for the first time in history there will be 59 Pan Can Purple Stride events taking place across the nation on the same day, Saturday, April 30th. More events create more awareness and hlep raise more funds to help keep Pan Can programs running, helping pancreatic cancer patients and families. You can be a part of the Purple Stride movement, register today for the Pan Can Purple Stride Walk WNY, Click Here to register on-line,or make a donation to support this great cause. Event registration is free!

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO