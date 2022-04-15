ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

"Holy Roll" visits churches by bicycle

WGRZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "Holy Roll" returns to the streets...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 1

Related
WDAM-TV

Local church helps roll back gas prices for an hour

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Remember the days of gas being less than three dollars a gallon?. Such was not a thing of the past Saturday, at least for an hour or so. West Point Baptist Church of Hattiesburg partnered with three local gas stations to take a dollar off each gallon of gas between noon and 1 p. m.
HATTIESBURG, MS
The Associated Press

For churches hit by disasters, Easter brings promise of hope

Easter’s message of renewal will be especially poignant this year for four U.S. congregations rebounding from disasters. Their churches were destroyed by a tornado in Kentucky, gutted by a blaze in New York City, shattered when Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast, and filled with smoke and ash by the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. For the pastors, Easter’s promise of hope couldn’t be more timely.
COLORADO STATE
WGRZ TV

PanCan PurpleStride Walk WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Take steps to end pancreatic cancer at the Pan Can Purple Stride Walk on Saturday, April 30th at Buffalo River Works. This year for the first time in history there will be 59 Pan Can Purple Stride events taking place across the nation on the same day, Saturday, April 30th. More events create more awareness and hlep raise more funds to help keep Pan Can programs running, helping pancreatic cancer patients and families. You can be a part of the Purple Stride movement, register today for the Pan Can Purple Stride Walk WNY, Click Here to register on-line,or make a donation to support this great cause. Event registration is free!
BUFFALO, NY
WDTV

Pepperoni roll festival hosted at Suncrest United Methodist Church

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first ever pepperoni roll festival came to Suncrest United Methodist church today. It was a way to celebrate coming out of Covid quarantine. There was plenty of food, drinks and of course pepperoni rolls. It was also a way to raise funds. Pastor Mike Estep...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
AL.com

Why is it called ‘Good Friday’ if Jesus died?

Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Saints Columbia
Neshoba Democrat

BIBLE SELECTION/Jeremiah 17:7-8

“Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, whose trust is the Lord. He is like a tree planted by water, that sends out its roots by the stream, and does not fear when heat comes, for its leaves remain green, and is not anxious in the year of drought, for it does not cease to bear fruit.” — Jeremiah 17:7-8 (ESV)
RELIGION
WGRZ TV

April 16 - Tallchief Territory Home of Native Pride

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY TALLCHIEF TERRITORY - HOME OF NATIVE PRIDE) All cigar lovers are invited to take part in Tallchief Cigars Spring Smoke event taking place on Saturday, April 23rd. Also, be sure to mark your calendars for the Rock n' Blues Bike Night on Thursday, May 19th. Tallchief Territory - Home of Native Pride is also having a Spring Smoke Dance Contest on June 4th. Tallchief Territory - Home of Native Pride is located at 11359 Rt. 20 in Irving. For more information about all of these fun events, visit Tallchief Territory - Home of Native Pride's website at www.nativepride.com.
IRVING, NY
Vicksburg Post

HOLY GROUND: Christ Episcopal Church is part of Vicksburg’s culture

At 183 years old, Christ Episcopal Church’s history is a part of the fabric that is Vicksburg. Like the city’s residents, the church and its congregations survived the Siege of Vicksburg in 1863, yellow fever epidemics and the 1953 tornado. They lost two rectors to yellow fever — one, the Rev. Dr. George Weller, the church’s first rector, died in the yellow fever epidemic before the church was completed.
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WGRZ TV

The Summit Center 2022 Autism Walk -Sat. May 14th

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Summit Center 2022 Autism Walk is back in person this year! Take part in this family friendly event on May 14th and help raise funds for to help others reach their full potential. The Summit Center Autism Walk is a day to come together as a community to celebrate the achievements of those with Autism.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Community Beer Works celebrates 10 years

Community Beer Works is celebrating their 10 year milestone this weekend! To commemorate the occasion they released a new limited edition double IPA beer.
DRINKS
yr.media

Celebrating With Unity, Joy on One of The Most Sacred Christian Holidays

This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. For as long as I can remember, Easter has always been the most significant Christian celebration of the year for my family. Although different denominations celebrate this holy day with slight variations, the meaning remains the same. God’s son died on Good Friday and rose again on Easter Sunday in order to save all of humanity. It’s the only death that brings joy instead of sadness to me and my fellow churchgoers.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy