RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Hours after announcing one fire was fully contained, a new wildfire is burning in Riley County. In a social media post Monday afternoon, Riley Co. Fire District 1 said it was fighting a grassland fire near Baldwin Park Road, north of University Park in northern Riley County. The agency said it issued a new disaster declaration, in order to request assistance with their response.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO