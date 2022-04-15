ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Researchers decode pigs' well-being through oinks and grunts

By Sergei SUPINSKY, Camille BAS-WOHLERT
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cogzO_0f9vQqLz00
Pigs express positive feelings in short grunts /AFP/File

European researchers have developed a way of decoding the feelings of pigs through their grunts, oinks and squeals in a project aimed at improving animal welfare.

Biologists studied over 7,000 recordings from 411 pigs, from the brief squeaks of satisfaction at feeding time to the desperate cries at slaughter, before classifying them into 19 different categories.

"We show that it's possible basically to figure out the emotions of the pigs according to their vocalisations," project leader Elodie Briefer, a lecturer at the University of Copenhagen, told AFP.

The project, split between Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, France and the Czech Republic and published in the journal Nature, offers a new way of improving animal welfare by laying the groundwork for a tool that can categorise an emotion based on the noise produced, according to the researcher.

"We also run a machine learning algorithm... which produces a spectrogram, then it is trained to recognise negative and positive contexts."

Once developed, the new tool would allow farmers, who today can mostly only check the physical well-being of the animals, to monitor their mental health.

The researcher said if the negative squeals increase, the farmer would be alerted that something was wrong and could check.

The Scandinavian country is home to 13.2 million pigs -- making it the leader in Europe with over two per capita -- and for the Danish Agriculture and Food Council the implications of the study are promising.

"This concept... could potentially be a useful tool among others in the work to monitor the health and well-being of pigs," Trine Vig, a spokeswoman for the council, said.

- 'They're very vocal' -

According to Briefer they reached "92 percent accuracy of classifying the valence... (or) whether the call is negative or positive, and 82 percent accuracy in classifying the actual context in which the sounds were produced".

According to the findings, positive feelings are expressed in short grunts, while negative sentiments are most often expressed with longer sounds.

But why focus on the pig rather than a cow or a rabbit?

For the authors of the study, the pig, known for its wide range of squeaks and noises, was the perfect match.

"They're very vocal, which makes them easier to study," the researcher said.

"They produce vocalisations all the time, even in a low intensity situation, they would still vocalise."

Comments / 1

Related
natureworldnews.com

Chimpanzees Exhibit Symptoms of Identification When Confronted With Skulls of Their Own Species

Many investigations conducted over 40 years reveal that humans and big apes are distinguishable from other nonhuman primates by their ability to recognize themselves. Scientists examine some recent advances in the discipline, paying special attention to claims that monkeys exhibit self-recognition. Chimpanzees recognize their own species. Chimpanzees have been observed...
WILDLIFE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Decoding#Europe#Afp File European#Scandinavian#Danish
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
Daily Mail

Australia is under military threat from 'full-fledged offensive bases' on Chinese artificial islands, US admiral warns - as American troops mass in Darwin and B-2 stealth bomber flies in

Australia's vast north is open to attack amid the most concerning security challenge the United States' top military commander in the region has seen in recent years. US Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John Aquilino recently flew over the South China Sea and says China has built and militarised several artificial islands.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KXLY

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

As man’s best friend, dogs do everything with us: walk around town, ride in the car, play in the yard, and snuggle on the couch. It’s natural, then—given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions—to assume they can eat with us, too. However, human food can be dangerous for dogs, even types of food that are completely safe for us.
ANIMALS
KXLY

The 40 least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to...
PETS
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
One Green Planet

Petition: Switzerland Must Ban People From Eating Dog and Cat Meat!

Swiss legislators have banned butchers and restaurants from selling meat harvested from the dead bodies of dogs and cats. But despite this win, private residents are still allowed to harm their family pet if they choose to, and eat its remains. Surprisingly, there aren’t even any regulations in place regarding what manner of slaughter is permitted.
LIFESTYLE
IFLScience

What Is Exploding Head Syndrome? Is It As Dangerous As It Sounds?

There are some diseases with pretty gnarly names, and they very rarely live up to the hype. There’s walking corpse syndrome, for example – nothing to do with the oncoming zombie apocalypse, but a rare neuropsychiatric condition. Or alien hand syndrome: not the result of UFOs taking control of your limbs and jigging you around like a puppet, but the result of one of your hands deciding it’s going to be uncooperative.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Top 5 Breeds of Very Affectionate and Friendly Cats

One typical criticism leveled towards cats is that they aren't loving, as per the spruce pets. While some felines are unconcerned with their owners, others enjoy social engagement with their favorite people. There are several friendly cat breeds that, while having strong social demands, lavish their owners with love and...
ANIMALS
AFP

Three Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months in space

Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after 183 days in space, ending China's longest crewed mission as it continues its quest to become a major space power. The two men and one woman -- Zhai Zhigang, Ye Guangfu and Wang Yaping -- returned to Earth shortly before 10 am Beijing time (0200 GMT), after six months aboard the Tianhe core module of China's Tiangong space station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

AFP

57K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy