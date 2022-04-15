ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local artist releases a love song for Milwaukee on 414 Day

By Ubah Ali
 2 days ago
Milwaukee Day now has an unofficial anthem. While it may be Thursday, it's all about 414 Day and celebrating Milwaukee. From Brewers tickets for $4.14 to a love song written for the city.

Singing came easy for Grace Weber, but it was Milwaukee that made her into the artist she is today.

"The city is why I am who I am," smiled Weber.

She walked into The Exchange Recording Complex back in 2005 and the rest was history.

"I can really be a singer for the rest of my life and that feeling I first felt that in a place like this (Exchange Recording Complex)," she smiled.

She began working at a young age and no one knows how hard she worked other than her first recording engineer, Kevin Arndt.

"She's been working so hard for many years to do this and it's nice it's paying off," Arndt said.

Fast forward to today and she's worked with Chance the Rapper and performed on The Oprah Winfrey Show, but this project is different.

Milwaukee is where she attended Pius XI High School, met the love of her life, and fine-tuned her voice. So, it was only fitting she wrote 414, a hometown love song feat. Mudy another Milwaukee artist.

The lyrics take you from the north side to the east side, and even to Bay View.

"When people listen to 414, I hope that they feel proud of their city," Weber said.

To get people involved, there's a dance challenge to perform to the song, and Milwaukee's top officials are already joining in.

"My love for music and Milwaukee are like intertwined," Weber said.

