Travis Barker just got a tattoo in honor of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The new body art is in the image of a hawk, the bird of prey Hawkins used as an emblem for his Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders and often on the head of his bass drum before his unexpected death last month (March 25) at age 50.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO