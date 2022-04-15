Rhode Island College names interim president

Following a national search, Hiram College has named Robert Bohrer II as its new vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college. As the chief academic officer, Bohrer will serve as a key member of President David Haney's leadership team and will work to identify strategic directions for the college. As part of that, he will be responsible for evaluating current academic offerings and potential new programs within the context of an evolving higher education landscape, while maintaining the college’s commitment to providing a high-quality liberal arts education to all students.

HIRAM, OH ・ 24 DAYS AGO