ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Castle's Coleman Tosses Gem, Beats Mater Dei in Pitcher's Duel

By Joe Downs
wevv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCastle's freshman sensation Will Coleman struck out a dozen batters,...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

No. 15 Passaic Tech hits five home runs in win over Ramapo - Baseball recap

Jace Gilligan hit two solo home runs and went 3-for-3 with a walk overall as Passaic Tech, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Ramapo, 10-0, in five innings, in Wayne. Devin Genoa went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Passaic Tech (6-1), which hit five homers on the day. Steven Peralta was 2-for-3 with a walk, home run, two runs and two RBI, while Nate Freidman went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBI. Winning pitcher Johnny Gilligan struck out seven over five scoreless innings, allowing six hits and one hit by pitch.
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Wall defeats Southern - Boys lacrosse recap

Matt Dollive’s hat trick helped Wall, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, hand Southern its first loss of the season 8-1 in Manahawkin. Wall (7-1) jumped out to a three-goal lead in the first quarter before outscoring Southern 5-1 the rest of the way. Wall’s Aiden Kessler also...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
On3.com

Dexter Dennis set first two official visits for this week

Dexter Dennis is an explosive 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing originally from Baker, Louisiana. On April 6, the graduate transfer entered the transfer portal with one year to play. Immediately the 2021-2022 AAC Defensive Player of the Year was getting calls from college programs everywhere. Dennis finished second on Wichita State in minutes played per game (31.1) and blocks per game (0.9) while finishing third in rebounds per game (5.0).
BAKER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy