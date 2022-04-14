ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Thursday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist John Dawson

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA warm front moves into Southeast Texas on Friday bringing some...

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Inclement Weather Postpones I-81 Roadwork to Thursday evening

Roadwork that was scheduled to take place on Interstate 81 Wednesday night will now take place Thursday night. Department of Transportation officials say rain forced work taking place in the area of Exit 5 to be delayed from Wednesday to Thursday. The work will impact travels on Interstate 81 Northbound....
WREG

Is Tornado Alley shifting to Mississippi?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska have been the heart of Tornado Alley for decades. Tornado Alley is a section of the United States where tornadoes are most frequent. But is that section shifting to the Southeast? A newly published article on EarthSky.org shows that tornadoes have shifted eastward, away from Tornado Alley […]
