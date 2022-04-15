ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How to stay safe during tick season

By Stacy-Ann Gooden
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TH84e_0f9vOgH100

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As temperatures heat up, so does the urge to explore the outdoors. But before venturing out, health experts say there is a growing concern for tick-borne diseases.

Ticks are commonly found in tall grass and wooded areas and can be carried by animals. Sandra Lee, CEO of New Jersey Labs, says a tick bite could lead to illnesses like Lyme disease, which can be detrimental to your health.

Symptoms can easily be confused with COVID-19 and can result in other lifelong health issues including chronic fatigue, joint pain and weakness, arthritis and a compromised immune system.

Fire crews battle structure fire in KCK, smoke seen miles away

According to the CDC, fewer cases of tick bites were reported by state health departments during the pandemic. However, 50,865 cases of tick-borne disease were reported to the CDC in the U.S. in 2019. That’s why health experts say prevention is key.

Lee advises people have a test kit on hand, especially during tick season from April through October. She says Lyme disease is a year-long problem, but most people are infected during the height of tick season.

Check your clothing for ticks. Ticks may be carried into the house on clothing. Any ticks that are found should be removed. Tumble dry clothes in a dryer on high heat for ten minutes to kill ticks on dry clothing after you come indoors.

If the clothes are damp, additional time may be needed. If the clothes require washing first, hot water is recommended. Cold and medium temperature water will not kill ticks.

Also, examine gear and pets. Ticks can ride into the home on clothing and pets, then attach to a person later, so carefully examine pets, coats and daypacks.

Kansas education leader apologizes for ‘Indians raiding’ story

Shower soon after being outdoors. Showering within two hours of coming indoors has been shown to reduce your risk of getting Lyme disease and may be effective in reducing the risk of other tick-borne diseases. Showering may help wash off unattached ticks and it’s a good opportunity to do a tick check.

Check your body for ticks after being outdoors. Conduct a full body check upon return from potentially tick-infested areas, including your own backyard. Use a hand-held or full-length mirror to view all parts of your body.

If Lyme disease is identified early enough, it can be successfully treated under a doctor’s supervision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Dad who paralyzed daughter in DUI car crash sentenced

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for a Father’s Day DUI crash that injured his two children, leaving one of them paralyzed. Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says Jimmy Dean Landis was sentenced Friday to serve 318 months years in prison and pay a $2,660 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Cdc#Lyme Disease#Clothing#Chronic Fatigue#New Jersey Labs#Kck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Independent

Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug

Norovirus is on the rise in schools and nurseries, with outbreaks doubling in the space of a week.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is warning people to take action to limit the spread of the vomiting bug as infections also rise in care homes.It comes after the latest data from the government agency, which monitors outbreaks, shows norovirus outbreaks more than doubled in the second week of March compared to the first.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of outbreaks, and care homes which accounted for 38 per...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

COVID-19 Cases Remain Low, Stomach Flu Outbreaks Rise

April 4, 2022 – While coronavirus cases continue to decline across the U.S., another virus is climbing to its pre-pandemic levels, according to NBC News. Outbreaks of the norovirus, which causes stomach flu, have increased dramatically since the beginning of January. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people are gathering more, which has likely led to an uptick in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWLP 22News

Natural remedies for allergy season

(Mass Appeal) – Runny nose? Itchy eyes? Sneezing? It’s allergy season and luckily our friend Jonathan Evans from the herbarium is here with some all-natural allergy elixirs.
HEALTH
KSNT News

New Topeka CBD store to sell Kratom, Delta 8 products

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new store opening in downtown Topeka will sell a variety of products related to CBD, Delta 8, Kratom and more. Earth’s Choice officially opened on March 17 at 729 South Kansas Avenue, and will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 20 with the Greater Topeka Partnership. The owner, Shane Roeder, […]
TOPEKA, KS
POPSUGAR

How to Tell the Flu and Common Cold Apart From COVID

Figuring out what's making you sick these days can be tough. One cough can lead to a multihour Google search to determine whether it's the flu, COVID, or the common cold. It doesn't help that these illnesses have similar symptoms. "Coronavirus and flu symptoms have significant overlap," Sandra Kesh, MD,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSNT News

Heavy police presence near Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department was on the scene of a situation near Gage Park. There was a large police presence near Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Frazier Avenue. Officers responded to an incident, according to TPD’s Watch Commander. According to a press release, the Topeka Police Department said that upon arrival at […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Deadly crash in Coffey County claims a life

COFFEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol released the name of a 64-year-old man who died after leaving the road on I-35 Wednesday night. Kevin Orear, 64, of Melvern, was driving north on I-35 four miles east of Lebo when his 2011 Ford F150 left the road and hit a bridge post. The truck […]
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy