ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres crush Braves in home opener

By Associated Press, Bernie Wilson
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQgIp_0f9vOADt00

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove had been nervous about Thursday night ever since manager Bob Melvin told the big right-hander during spring training that he was going to start the home opener for his hometown Padres.

It was all worth it when Musgrove walked off the mound with two outs in the seventh inning to a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 44,844 at Petco Park.

“Getting to open up in front of your hometown, a full stadium, especially when baseball is as exciting as it is in San Diego, it’s everything I dreamed of,” Musgrove said after the Padres routed the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves 12-1.

Musgrove pitched brilliantly and had plenty of help from an offense that had been somewhat lethargic opening the season. Manny Machado homered and tied his career high with five hits, and rookie C.J. Abrams hit his first homer for San Diego.

As the bottom of the sixth dragged on, Melvin told Musgrove he didn’t think he needed to go back out there. Musgrove, who grew up in suburban El Cajon, wanted to stay in the game.

“He said, ‘What if I give you two hitters and then pull you out and see if we can get you a little ovation,'” Musgrove said. “I said I’m up for that. My focus was just getting those first two guys.”

Not long after the crowd gave Musgrove an ovation, it roared after Machado hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the inning, his first.

Machado went 5 for 5, scored four runs, had two RBIs and stole two bases. Eric Hosmer had four hits while new designated hitter Luke Voit drove in three runs. Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies homered leading off the ninth, his second.

California delays coronavirus vaccine mandate for schools

Musgrove’s start came a year and five days after he threw the first no-hitter in franchise history, at Texas in his second start with the Padres.

Musgrove (1-0) held the Braves to four hits, struck out six and walked none. It was the first time in his seven-year career that he earned a start in a home opener.

Musgrove said he was stressed earlier in the day and his girlfriend was upset that he wasn’t talking with her in the morning because he was “just trying to get myself in the right head space.

“It’s a good feeling to have the support of an entire city, but we also feel a little bit more pressure when everyone’s reaching out and everyone’s pulling for you and everyone’s coming to watch you,” Musgrove said. “It was nice to have a little bit of excitement from the offense and some of the other guys on the team to take a little bit of that off.”

Said Melvin: “For one day, that’s about as perfect a day as you can have, with a full house, opening day, Joe on the mound, Manny, Hos, C.J. home run. You can’t script it any better than that.”

Braves starter Charlie Morton (1-1) struggled through five innings. He allowed five runs and nine hits, struck out five, walked three and hit two batters. He also got the 1,500th strikeout of his career.

Abrams, the sixth pick overall in the 2019 draft, made the club after a strong spring. The 21-year-old shortstop, who’s from the Atlanta area, hit an opposite-field homer to left on Morton’s second pitch of the second. Voit added an RBI double to make it 5-0. Voit hit a two-run single in the sixth.

Abrams, whose parents were in the stands, got the silent treatment from his teammates in the dugout after his home trot and then answered a curtain call.

“It was a great experience. It was crazy,” Abrams said. “The crowd was electric. We jumped on them early and got the win.”

Morton got into trouble in the first when he hit two batters and allowed a single to load the bases after just four batters. Hosmer drove in two runs on a two-out single and Wil Myers singled in another run.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Padres Manny Machado Mashes Braves With 5 Hits in 12-1 Victory

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Joe Musgrove pitched 6 2/3 brilliant innings for his hometown Padres against defending World Series champion Atlanta, Manny Machado homered for his career-high fifth hit and rookie C.J. Abrams hit his first homer for San Diego in a 12-1 rout in its home opener. The sellout crowd of 44,844 at Petco Park gave Musgrove a standing ovation as he came out of the game with two outs in the seventh and then roared after Machado hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Machado went 5 for 5, scored four runs, had two RBIs and stole two bases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
California Sports
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Padres manager Bob Melvin: Hosmer 'enjoys' baseball again

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer is off to a hot start in 2022. The 32-year-old is hitting .462 with 3 RBIs in 26 at-bats. In last night’s game against the Atlanta Braves, Hosmer went 4-for-5 with 2 RBIs which came on a single in the bottom of the first inning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Homer
Person
Wil Myers
FOX Sports

Padres take on the Braves after Machado's 5-hit game

LINE: Padres -118, Braves -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Atlanta Braves after Manny Machado had five hits against the Braves on Thursday. San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 45-36 record at home last season. The Padres averaged...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

MacKenzie Gore to make his MLB debut against the Braves

Reds prospect Hunter Greene stifled the Braves offense in his debut last Sunday. Hopefully, the results are better this time around, but facing a player for the first time is never an easy task, especially for a lineup that has struggled so far this season. On a more positive note,...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Padres#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Kyle Schwarber sitting Saturday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Schwarber is being replaced in left field by Nick Castellanos versus Marlins starter Trevor Rogers. In 36 plate appearances this season, Schwarber has a .094 batting average with a .413 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Realmuto leads Phillies against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

LINE: Marlins -120, Phillies +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins after J.T. Realmuto had four hits against the Marlins on Thursday. Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 in home games a season ago. The Marlins batted .233 as a team...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy