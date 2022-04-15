Cape Fear Gardening: Learn how to trim your trees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the best weeks of the year is upon us and no, I’m not talking about the continuation of March Madness and the NCAA basketball tournaments (although I have binge watched the sport for the last 7 days). I’m referring to the Cape Fear Craft Beer Week. Running from March 25 to April 3, it’s a time to celebrate all the craft beer offerings in southeastern North Carolina. The region is quickly becoming a craft beer destination, and the upcoming week will aim to highlight why the brewing industry is so important to the region.

