Olivia Rodrigo fans camp out overnight in Minneapolis for concert

The rumors are true — K-pop group 2NE1 has reunited on stage at Coachella during CL‘s 88rising set on the second day of the festival. The leader of the now-disbanded quartet took the Main Stage on Saturday to perform some of her biggest hits, from “Hello Bitches” to “SPICY.” The star was joined by other 88rising artists, including BIBI, NIKI, Jackson Wang and more for the “Head in the Clouds Forever” show. After her solo performance, the “unnie” invited Sandara, Bom and Minzy on stage for “I Am the Best,” the group’s 2011 hit.
