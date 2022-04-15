ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

19-year-old killed in Aurora shooting; 20-year-old arrested

By Sydney Isenberg
 2 days ago
A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting in Aurora Thursday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Around 3:24 p.m. officers were called out to the area of South Laredo Street and East Dartmouth Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead two hours later.

The department said officers on the scene were initially told the man shot himself.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Homicide Unit responded to the scene, interviewing numerous people and collecting evidence, including a handgun, according to police. During the interviews, detectives learned that the victim was shot by someone else, who was also in the vehicle, while they were in the parking lot at 17090 East Quincy Avenue.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Kevin Altamirano and charged him with manslaughter.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name once next of kin is notified. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

